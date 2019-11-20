Santa's Grotto and festive Snowman's Wonderland at First Step's festive Christmas Bazaar

Volunteers at last year's Christmas Bazaar at First Step in Hornchurch. Picture: First Step Archant

A Hornchurch charity is calling on residents to get in the festive spirit for its annual Christmas bazaar.

First Step in Tangmere Crescent is hosting the event on Saturday, November 23.

From noon until 3.30pm visitors can enjoy a variety of games, tombolas, craft tables, gifts and toys and refreshments.

For the youngsters there will also be a Santa's Grotto and a Snowman's Wonderland.

Mark Halls, chief executive at First Step, said: "The bazaar is a great opportunity to catch up with current and past families and supporters of First Step.

"We are working hard to raise funds and events such as our bazaar are a fun way to help things along.

"We have lots of stalls and games as well as an opportunity to visit Father Christmas.

"Even if you are unable to attend the bazaar, if you wish to support this event we have a Christmas raffle with at least 15 prizes, tickets for which are on sale now, so please feel free to telephone, or pop in and buy some."

Visit firststep.org.uk to find out more.