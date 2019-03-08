Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Hornchurch Round Table donates more than £3,000 to First Step

PUBLISHED: 12:00 14 June 2019

Mark Halls chief executive of First Step with Mike Brace who is presenting a cheque for £1,000 to First Step in memory of Betty Jones. Picture: Hornchurch Round Table

Mark Halls chief executive of First Step with Mike Brace who is presenting a cheque for £1,000 to First Step in memory of Betty Jones. Picture: Hornchurch Round Table

Archant

Hornchurch Round Table donated £2,000 to help charity First Step, while colleagues at Hornchurch 41 Club gave another £2,000.

(L-R): Mark Halls chief executive of First step, Paul Middleton Hornchurch Residents group, David Dabbs Hornchurch 41 Club, Mike Brace Chairman Hornchurch 41 club, Gerry O’Sullivan Hornchurch residents group, Kevin Hull Hornchurch 41 Club, Stephen Donovan, Hornchurch 41 Club and Hornchurch Round table club president and Mike Braces with his dog King. Picture: Hornchurch Round Table(L-R): Mark Halls chief executive of First step, Paul Middleton Hornchurch Residents group, David Dabbs Hornchurch 41 Club, Mike Brace Chairman Hornchurch 41 club, Gerry O’Sullivan Hornchurch residents group, Kevin Hull Hornchurch 41 Club, Stephen Donovan, Hornchurch 41 Club and Hornchurch Round table club president and Mike Braces with his dog King. Picture: Hornchurch Round Table

The charity in Tangmere Crescent, Hornchurch, provides support for families of children with special needs and disabilities and it urgently needs funds to avoid closure.

You may also want to watch:

Members of Hornchurch Round Table - a men's society - said they were "deeply saddened" at the news that First Step was facing financial trouble.

It has been linked with the charity for more than 17 years.

Stephen Donovan, president of the club, said: "First Step is close to our hearts. We must not lose the great support is gives. It's too important to close."

The Round Table gave £2,000, Hornchurch 41 Club gave £1,000 and Hornchurch 41 Club chairman, Mike Brace, donated another £1,000.

Most Read

Police appeal after officers and paramedics find man collapsed in Romford town centre following ‘reports of assault’

Police were called to Mercury Gardens, Romford, at 12.14pm. Picture: Ellie Hoskins

Brentwood, Romford and Dagenham raids: 16 arrested as police seize imitation firearms and drugs

Police seized imitation firearms and knives following a series of dawn raids across Brentwood, Romford and Dagenham on Wednesday, June 12. Picture: Essex Police

Romford woman overwhelmed by support of public after her ill 81-year-old mother went missing

Kelly White with her mum Ann White. Ann was found in West Ham after she went missing for over 24 hours. Picture: Lesley White

Revealed: More than 300 homes built under relaxed planning application rules in Havering are unaffordable

It has been revealed that more than 300 homes in Havering, built under relaxed rules are unaffordable. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire/PA Images

Family pays tribute to ‘lovely’ owner of dry cleaners in Hornchurch who died last month

Owner of Real Clean Dry Cleaners in Hornchurch Kivanc Houssein has died aged 60. Picture: Meliz Houssein

Most Read

Police appeal after officers and paramedics find man collapsed in Romford town centre following ‘reports of assault’

Police were called to Mercury Gardens, Romford, at 12.14pm. Picture: Ellie Hoskins

Brentwood, Romford and Dagenham raids: 16 arrested as police seize imitation firearms and drugs

Police seized imitation firearms and knives following a series of dawn raids across Brentwood, Romford and Dagenham on Wednesday, June 12. Picture: Essex Police

Romford woman overwhelmed by support of public after her ill 81-year-old mother went missing

Kelly White with her mum Ann White. Ann was found in West Ham after she went missing for over 24 hours. Picture: Lesley White

Revealed: More than 300 homes built under relaxed planning application rules in Havering are unaffordable

It has been revealed that more than 300 homes in Havering, built under relaxed rules are unaffordable. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire/PA Images

Family pays tribute to ‘lovely’ owner of dry cleaners in Hornchurch who died last month

Owner of Real Clean Dry Cleaners in Hornchurch Kivanc Houssein has died aged 60. Picture: Meliz Houssein

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Rainham and O’Neill hope to stun leaders Springfield

Rainham players applaud a half century from Jon O'Neill during the T-Rippon Mid-Essex League Premier Division (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

Brentwood captain West is eager to continue winning

N Winter of Brentwood celebrates with his team mates after taking the wicket of H Kumar during Brentwood CC vs Ilford CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at The Old County Ground on 8th June 2019

Hornchurch Round Table donates more than £3,000 to First Step

Mark Halls chief executive of First Step with Mike Brace who is presenting a cheque for £1,000 to First Step in memory of Betty Jones. Picture: Hornchurch Round Table

M&S Thurrock volunteers support Romford YMCA to prepare short-term accomodation for young people

M&S Thurrock joined YMCA Romford to support the charity to help clear an outside space ahead of a new project to develop some secure accommodation for the charity’s young residents. Picture: Romford YMCA

Severe delays on TfL Rail due to faulty train at Goodmayes

Broken train at Goodmayes station is causing disruption across TfL Rail between Liverpool Street and Shenfield. Photo: Google.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists