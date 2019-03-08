Hornchurch Round Table donates more than £3,000 to First Step

Mark Halls chief executive of First Step with Mike Brace who is presenting a cheque for £1,000 to First Step in memory of Betty Jones. Picture: Hornchurch Round Table Archant

Hornchurch Round Table donated £2,000 to help charity First Step, while colleagues at Hornchurch 41 Club gave another £2,000.

(L-R): Mark Halls chief executive of First step, Paul Middleton Hornchurch Residents group, David Dabbs Hornchurch 41 Club, Mike Brace Chairman Hornchurch 41 club, Gerry O’Sullivan Hornchurch residents group, Kevin Hull Hornchurch 41 Club, Stephen Donovan, Hornchurch 41 Club and Hornchurch Round table club president and Mike Braces with his dog King. Picture: Hornchurch Round Table (L-R): Mark Halls chief executive of First step, Paul Middleton Hornchurch Residents group, David Dabbs Hornchurch 41 Club, Mike Brace Chairman Hornchurch 41 club, Gerry O’Sullivan Hornchurch residents group, Kevin Hull Hornchurch 41 Club, Stephen Donovan, Hornchurch 41 Club and Hornchurch Round table club president and Mike Braces with his dog King. Picture: Hornchurch Round Table

The charity in Tangmere Crescent, Hornchurch, provides support for families of children with special needs and disabilities and it urgently needs funds to avoid closure.

Members of Hornchurch Round Table - a men's society - said they were "deeply saddened" at the news that First Step was facing financial trouble.

It has been linked with the charity for more than 17 years.

Stephen Donovan, president of the club, said: "First Step is close to our hearts. We must not lose the great support is gives. It's too important to close."

The Round Table gave £2,000, Hornchurch 41 Club gave £1,000 and Hornchurch 41 Club chairman, Mike Brace, donated another £1,000.