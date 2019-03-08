Search

Meet a reporter at a readers' surgery in Hornchurch

PUBLISHED: 13:00 01 May 2019

Reporter April Roach

Reporter April Roach

Archant

Have you got a front page story or a community issue that you think needs reporting?

Whether you have an event you would like to promote or simply want to chat, the Recorder wants to hear from you.

So why not come to one of our readers' surgery in Hornchurch and share your story.

You may also want to watch:

Our reporter April Roach will be at The Costa Coffee in the High Street from 10-11.30am on Friday, May 3.

Make sure to pop along for a chat about anything in the paper, from news to listings.

The surgeries are also a chance for readers to bring to our attention anything they feel should be highlighted.

April will be sitting with a pile of this week's Recorders so make sure you say hello.

If you can't make the surgery but think you might have a story then please contact April by emailing her on April.Roach@archant.co.uk or call on 020 8477 3988.

