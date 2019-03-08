Meet a reporter at a readers' surgery in Hornchurch

Reporter April Roach Archant

Have you got a front page story or a community issue that you think needs reporting?

Whether you have an event you would like to promote or simply want to chat, the Recorder wants to hear from you.

So why not come to one of our readers' surgery in Hornchurch and share your story.

Our reporter April Roach will be at The Costa Coffee in the High Street from 10-11.30am on Friday, May 3.

Make sure to pop along for a chat about anything in the paper, from news to listings.

The surgeries are also a chance for readers to bring to our attention anything they feel should be highlighted.

April will be sitting with a pile of this week's Recorders so make sure you say hello.

If you can't make the surgery but think you might have a story then please contact April by emailing her on April.Roach@archant.co.uk or call on 020 8477 3988.