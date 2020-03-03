Gallery

Hornchurch pupils shortlisted in NHS art competition inviting youngsters to imagine hospitals of the future

Designs of the housing development on the former St George's Hospital site in Hornchurch. The 'Your NHS' competition marked £17million of government investment for a wellbeing hub in the development. Picture: Bellway Homes Archant

Several Hornchurch pupils' designs of futuristic hospitals were shortlisted in a NHS competition which was created to celebrate £17million of government investment to build a new health and wellbeing hub on the former St George's Hospital site.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The competition, supported by the Department of Health and Social Care, east London Clinical Commissioning Groups (CCGs), and the North East London NHS Foundation Trust, invited primary school children to get creative to mark investment in the new wellbeing hub.

With designs featuring healing gardens, robotic pharmacies and spray antibiotic slides, 10 entries from budding artists were chosen as winners.

You may also want to watch:

Shortlisted entries from Towers Juncior School in Windsor Road included designs from Monty, 9, Oliver, 7, Seb, 7, Amelia, 7, Callum, 9, Louis, 7 and Megan aged eight.

Paige Warren, 10, from Elmwood Primary School in Lambeth took home the top prize and won £500 of art vouchers for her school.

GP Atul Aggarwal, chairman of Havering's CCG, said: "We were so impressed by the quality of the competition entries.

"It's clear that the NHS means so much to the community in North East London and this was a great way of inspiring the next generation who will ultimately help drive the NHS forward."