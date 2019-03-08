Hornchurch pupils raise more than £4,000 for children's cancer charity

Students from Emerson Park put on a charity event for UCL children's cancer fund on Saturday, April 27. Archant

A group of Emerson Park pupils decided they wanted to raise funds for a cancer charity that supported their 13-year-old friend when she was diagnosed with bone cancer.

Pupils from Emerson Park School in Wych Elm Rd, held a cake sale on Saturday, April 27 at Nelmes URC Church in Nelmes Road for their friend, Tanvi Hirekodi, who was diagnosed with bone cancer in 2017.

Joanna John, Lauren John, Marissa Dhillon, Mya and Liya Teotia, Tahlia and Kyra Sinclair, Priyasha Aggarwal, Tanvi Hirekodi, Ozair Hussain came together to raise funds for UCL Children's Cancer Fund.

Tanvi's dad, Dr Som Hiredoki said that Tanvi is doing really well after receiving specialist treatment at University College London Hospital (UCLH).

“It was amazing. [Tanvi's] friends wanted to do something to raise funds for a charity that supports children with cancer,” said Dr Hiredoki.

“They started off with a festival last year and then they followed it up with a cake sale this year.”

“The event took place from 1pm to 4pm and in that time they raised more than £4,000.”

Parents bought the cakes for the girls to sell, alongside some homemade treats which included eastern European, African and Asian dishes.

Dr Hiredoki added: “The care Tanvi received [at UCLH} was excellent.

“The amount of thought they give to the parents is also great and all of that support that isn't clinical comes from the charities.”