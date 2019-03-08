Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Hornchurch pupils raise more than £4,000 for children's cancer charity

PUBLISHED: 17:00 02 May 2019

Students from Emerson Park put on a charity event for UCL children's cancer fund on Saturday, April 27.

Students from Emerson Park put on a charity event for UCL children's cancer fund on Saturday, April 27.

Archant

A group of Emerson Park pupils decided they wanted to raise funds for a cancer charity that supported their 13-year-old friend when she was diagnosed with bone cancer.

Students from Emerson Park wanted to raise awareness for a friend who has been diagnosed with cancer.Students from Emerson Park wanted to raise awareness for a friend who has been diagnosed with cancer.

Pupils from Emerson Park School in Wych Elm Rd, held a cake sale on Saturday, April 27 at Nelmes URC Church in Nelmes Road for their friend, Tanvi Hirekodi, who was diagnosed with bone cancer in 2017.

Joanna John, Lauren John, Marissa Dhillon, Mya and Liya Teotia, Tahlia and Kyra Sinclair, Priyasha Aggarwal, Tanvi Hirekodi, Ozair Hussain came together to raise funds for UCL Children's Cancer Fund.

Tanvi's dad, Dr Som Hiredoki said that Tanvi is doing really well after receiving specialist treatment at University College London Hospital (UCLH).

You may also want to watch:

“It was amazing. [Tanvi's] friends wanted to do something to raise funds for a charity that supports children with cancer,” said Dr Hiredoki.

“They started off with a festival last year and then they followed it up with a cake sale this year.”

“The event took place from 1pm to 4pm and in that time they raised more than £4,000.”

Parents bought the cakes for the girls to sell, alongside some homemade treats which included eastern European, African and Asian dishes.

Dr Hiredoki added: “The care Tanvi received [at UCLH} was excellent.

“The amount of thought they give to the parents is also great and all of that support that isn't clinical comes from the charities.”

Most Read

Rainham Hall covered in snow and temporarily closed for ‘exciting film opportunity’

Rainham Hall will be closed for three days this week and has been covered in what appears to be fake snow. Picture: Ken Mears

Teenager taken to hospital after Harold Hill knife attack

Police were called to reports of an assault in Petersfield Avenue, Harold Hill around 11.30pm on Monday, April 29. Picture: Sue Mbata

Debenhams store closures: Romford branch spared as list of 22 shops revealed

Debenhams has now revealed the full list of 22 stores it will close early next year. Picture: Nick Ansell/PA Wire/PA Images

Policeman’s duties unofficially restricted after being filmed striking handcuffed teenager with baton in Romford

The Metropolitan Police is conducting a review into the circumstances of an arrest of a 17-year-old in Heath Park Road, Romford on Monday, April 22. Picture: Google Maps

Burglar breaks into Upminster’s Cherry Cards and steals hundreds of pounds from till

Cherry Cards, in Station Road, Upminster, was burgled last week. Picture: Debbie Davis

Most Read

Rainham Hall covered in snow and temporarily closed for ‘exciting film opportunity’

Rainham Hall will be closed for three days this week and has been covered in what appears to be fake snow. Picture: Ken Mears

Teenager taken to hospital after Harold Hill knife attack

Police were called to reports of an assault in Petersfield Avenue, Harold Hill around 11.30pm on Monday, April 29. Picture: Sue Mbata

Debenhams store closures: Romford branch spared as list of 22 shops revealed

Debenhams has now revealed the full list of 22 stores it will close early next year. Picture: Nick Ansell/PA Wire/PA Images

Policeman’s duties unofficially restricted after being filmed striking handcuffed teenager with baton in Romford

The Metropolitan Police is conducting a review into the circumstances of an arrest of a 17-year-old in Heath Park Road, Romford on Monday, April 22. Picture: Google Maps

Burglar breaks into Upminster’s Cherry Cards and steals hundreds of pounds from till

Cherry Cards, in Station Road, Upminster, was burgled last week. Picture: Debbie Davis

Latest from the Romford Recorder

O’Neill hails work of former Rainham captain Hothi

Rainham's Jon O'Neill and Jas Hothi celebrate victory at Ingatestone & Fryerning in 2016 (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Justham honoured to be player of the season award after fine term

Elliot Justham (left), Liam Gordon and Conor Wilkinson (right) of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: Ned Keating)

Athletics: Havering youngsters impress at Essex Pentathlons

The Havering pentathlon entrants

Havering 90 Joggers enjoy marathon effort

Havering 90 Joggers members show off their London Marathon medals (pic:H90J)

Hornchurch hand Stimson a new deal for next season

Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists