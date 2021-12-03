News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News

‘If it’s happening, it’s a concern’: Hornchurch's surprise at claims Havering is at risk of far-right activity

person

Daniel Gayne

Published: 8:00 AM December 3, 2021
Joynal Ahmed, 34

Joynal Ahmed, 34 - Credit: Daniel Gayne

Despite recent warnings about the dangers of far-right activism in Havering, many in Hornchurch town centre were surprised by the links. 

Hairdresser Gracie Terranova said: “You hear about it through people, but it’s nothing I’ve ever first hand experienced."

Asked if racism and far-right beliefs were more prevalent in Havering, the 19-year-old added: “I don’t think I would say worse, I would say parts are as bad as other places. 

Hairdresser Gracie Terranova said she tried to live on her basic wage and save her commission.

Gracie Terranova, 19 - Credit: Daniel Gayne

“I think a lot of it depends on the crowd you mix with, the people you know. I’m lucky not to know those sorts of people. 

“That sort of thing you are never going to get rid of it completely."

Restaurant manager Joynal Ahmed said racism was a problem in the borough; he himself had been a victim of it in Rainham, where he lives. 

The 34-year-old said he had not seen organised far-right activity, but added: “If it’s happening, it’s a concern.” 

Most Read

  1. 1 Farming family to be evicted from Upminster land they worked for a century
  2. 2 Man found dead following 'group disturbance' in Rainham
  3. 3 Murder investigation launched after man found dead in Rainham
  1. 4 ‘He put his life into family’: Tributes paid to former builder who died of Covid
  2. 5 Rainham cannabis factory worth over £1m busted in drugs raid
  3. 6 'I feel ignored': Mum of three speaks out about bid to escape cramped housing
  4. 7 School submits plans to demolish sports hall and build multi-million pound replacement
  5. 8 Romford shopping centre to host more than 50 events in run up to Christmas
  6. 9 'Abused, slapped and spat at': New Romford shopping centre tells of racist abuse suffered by staff
  7. 10 Twelve Havering properties sold for more than £1m in October

Retiree David Almond, 72, said it would "surprise" him if there were links between the borough and far-right activity. 

David Almond, 72

David Almond, 72 - Credit: Daniel Gayne

He said he had lived in the area for 30 years and had not seen much far-right activism in that time. 

“I certainly wouldn’t want to see it,” he added. 

Michael Walsh, 39, said: “I’ve not seen anything about that. The last time I saw someone suspect like that, to be honest, was out by Shenfield, a couple of kids dressed as skinheads.” 

Michael Walsh, 39

Michael Walsh, 39 - Credit: Daniel Gayne

“You do get people with prejudice, obviously, but you get that in all settings unfortunately, particularly among the older generation.” 

Michael, who works in IT in the city, said it would “absolutely” concern him if far-right activism became a problem in the area, as his partner had just moved to Hornchurch from Brentwood. 

Hornchurch News
Havering News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Gallows Corner c1925

Heritage

Heritage: How Gallows Corner got its sinister name

Andy Grant

person
r Boris Johnson has tightened restrictions following the Omicron Covid-19 variant being detected in Brentwood and Nottingham

London Live

Restrictions tightened as Omicron detected in Brentwood

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
Thomas Skinner, managing director of Bosh Beds and former candidate on The Apprentice.

BBC

How The Apprentice's Thomas Skinner pivoted his business to weather Covid

Daniel Gayne

person
A nine-year-old boy was taken to hospital after being hit by a car

London Live

East London man charged with six terrorism offences

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon