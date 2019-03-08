Hornchurch Hop Inn micro pub owners apply for premises licence

The owners of a micro pub have applied for licensing permission to sell "quality drinks in a comfortable space" in Hornchurch.

Philip Cooke from Upminster Bridge has applied to the council for a premises licence for The Hop Inn Micro Pub in North Street.

The applicant is requesting permission to sell alcohol at the property seven days a week from noon to 10.30pm from Monday to Thursday and noon to 11.30 on Friday and Saturday and until 10pm on Sundays.

In the application documents it is described as a place where "quality drinks are provided in a comfortable and relaxing space putting conversation back into the heart of the pub".

The application continues: "Accordingly there will be a focus upon real ales, no TV or music and no hot food."

The proposal also states that the pub does not aspire to become a late night drinking establishment and notes that similar licences have been granted for the TapRoom in Sunnyside Avenue, Upminster and the Gidea Park Micro Pub in Main Road.

A "sensible drinking" policy would be in place along with measures to discourage binge drinking and there will be a zero tolerance policy in relation to illegal drug use, intoxication, anti-social behaviour and suspected drug use.

Havering Council previously approved planning permission for the pub on Friday, August 9.

The owners, Mr Cooke and Alison Taffs, say they have worked in restaurants and hospitality companies in London for more than 20 years.

One resident from Hornchurch objected to the licence application on the grounds that it would lead to an increase in noise, lack of parking spaces and the pub is inside a cumulative impact zone which normally discourages the building of bars in these areas.

They wrote: "The noise that would be created by the moving of metal barrels, glass being through into bins will impact me greatly.

"With the possibility that this venue could hold a large number of people there is a fair chance that this could add to the increase in local crime and disorder.

"I am also concerned that a large number of school children walk past the proposed property on a daily basis to and from school."

Havering Council will make a decision regarding the premises licence on Monday, October 7.