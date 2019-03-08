Hornchurch Primary School thrilled by developer's 'incredibly kind' £500 donation

Bellway Thames Gateway. Scotts Primary School Job: Cheque Presentation to the head teacher and PTFA members. NB no Bellway member of staff present. Also some pics of the Fete. Picture:Ian Scammell Archant

A Hornchurch primary school teamed up with one of the country's largest developers to throw a summer fete to remember earlier this month.

Scotts Primary School, off Bonington Road welcomed parents, children, and even Art Attack host and TV presenter Lloyd Warbey to its Summer Fayre on July 13 this year.

The event was held on school grounds to raise money towards a new sports area.

Developers Bellway London sponsored the event and provided a a £500 donation.

Parents and children were invited to take part in a variety of activities, with arts and craft stalls, exercise games and refreshments being sold to everyone who attended the event.

The school was really excited to see many familiar faces and introduce themselves to a few new ones.

Jan Taylor, headteacher, said: "Our thanks go to everyone who has supported the event including Bellway, who have been incredibly kind with a gesture of £500 to help us on our way."

Emma Hamlett, sales director at Bellway, said the comany was pleased to support Scotts Primary School with their donation towards the fundraising of a new sports area.

This is part of their ongoing commitment to give back to the communities in which they are building homes.