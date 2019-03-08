Hornchurch primary school receives prestigious science award

A Hornchurch primary school was awarded a special science award which recognises its commitment to show pupils how learning about science can extend beyond the classroom.

Squirrels Heath Junior School in Sailsbury Road was awarded the Primary Science Quality Mark for its commitment to excellence in science teaching, learning and leadership.

"The award not only acknowledges the school's hard work and commitment to improve science provision but also to engage and enthuse pupils about the world around them," said science lead, Brian Hackett.

"The Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (Stem) club is one of the most popular clubs at the school and there is now a buzz about the subject that extends learning beyond the classroom."

Squirrels Heath is hoping to extend its science provision by fundraising for a project to build a biodome at the school so that pupils have the opportunity to learn more about ecosystems, the environment and sustainability.