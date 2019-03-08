Hornchurch primary school one of only 50 in the country to receive award for its work around mental health

Suttons Primary School has been given a silver award for its work with mental health. Archant

Suttons Primary School in Hornchurch is one of only 50 schools in the country to receive a silver award for its work around mental health.

The school in Suttons Lane runs a number of different projects to help with the mindfulness and mental health of both students and teachers and now it has been recognised by the Carnegie Centre of Excellence, and given the silver award for mental health in schools.

One of the projects is called ‘guardian angels’ where teachers are each given an anonymous angel, who if they see they are looking down, or having a bit of a rough day, they can look out for each other, and will often get a little present like a box of chocolates or something to cheer them up.

Karen Blake, deputy headteacher at the school, said another initiative is the way they deal with behaviour, and that the school takes a “restorative approach to resolve conflict, where children talk through issues to find a resolution.”

Other aspects of school life that have put the school forward for the award include parents and students yoga classes, and whole school yoga classes and mindfulness days once a term.

She added: “Mental health is something close to all our hearts, and I think it’s important the work we do, I really hope it makes a difference to both our students and staff.”