Hornchurch Post Office will close its doors for good next weekend

It has been announced that the Hornchurch Post Office will close next weekend.

After a public consultation, it has been decided that the post office in High Street, Hornchurch, will close its doors for good on Wednesday, June 1.

Network and sales director Roger Gale said: "It is clear that the Post Office plays an important part in the lives of our customers living and working in this area of the city, and we want to make our services as accessible as possible.

"Without doubt, the Post Office has a special position in the community.

"I am confident that the remaining branches in the area will meet customer needs both now and in the future, ensuring residents have continued access to Post Office services while delivering an excellent service.

"We are making sure we take the right action to sustain services for years to come."

Following the closure, the area will be served by the branches in North Street, Station Lane, and Upminster Road, Hornchurch, which are all within one mile of the closing Post Office.

After a campaign in 2017 led by Bob Perry, community chairman of the Hornchurch and Upminster Conservative Association, the post office remained open despite an announcement that 37 flagship crown offices affecting branches in Hornchurch and Collier Row would close.

Speaking at the time of the campaign, Mr Perry said, "If this branch were to close it would have a serious effect on the local community here in Hornchurch."

The Post Office insists that customers will still be able to access a wide range of Post Office services at all the alternative branches, including everyday banking for the UK's high street banks, online shopping returns and collections and foreign exchange.

The Hornchurch branch will close at 5.30pm on June 1.