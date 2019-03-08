Proposals to close Hornchurch post office this year

The Post Office in High Street, Hornchurch. Picture: Google Maps. Google Maps

The Hornchurch post office could close in June following a public consultation.

Post Office is proposing to close the Hornchurch’s High Street branch following a review of its services.

The consultation document on the proposals notes that there are four branches located within a mile of the Hornchurch site, including North Street Post Office, Station Lane Post Office, Minister Lane Post Office and Suttons Lane Post Office.

After a campaign in 2017 led by Bob Perry, community chairman of the Hornchurch and Upminster Association, the post office remained open despite an announcement that 37 flagship crown offices affecting branches in Hornchurch and Collier Row would close.

Speaking at the time of the campaign Mr Perry said, “If this branch were to close it would have a serious effect on the local community here in Hornchurch.”

The public consultation began on March 13 and will run until April 24.

To send in your views and comments for the consultation contact comments@postoffice.co.uk.