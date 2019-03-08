Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Proposals to close Hornchurch post office this year

PUBLISHED: 12:00 20 March 2019 | UPDATED: 12:08 20 March 2019

The Post Office in High Street, Hornchurch. Picture: Google Maps.

The Post Office in High Street, Hornchurch. Picture: Google Maps.

Google Maps

The Hornchurch post office could close in June following a public consultation.

Post Office is proposing to close the Hornchurch’s High Street branch following a review of its services.

The consultation document on the proposals notes that there are four branches located within a mile of the Hornchurch site, including North Street Post Office, Station Lane Post Office, Minister Lane Post Office and Suttons Lane Post Office.

After a campaign in 2017 led by Bob Perry, community chairman of the Hornchurch and Upminster Association, the post office remained open despite an announcement that 37 flagship crown offices affecting branches in Hornchurch and Collier Row would close.

Speaking at the time of the campaign Mr Perry said, “If this branch were to close it would have a serious effect on the local community here in Hornchurch.”

The public consultation began on March 13 and will run until April 24.

To send in your views and comments for the consultation contact comments@postoffice.co.uk.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Havering College closed after teenager stabbed

Police at the scene in Tring Gardens, Harold Hill. Photo: Ken Mears

Man taken to hospital after being hit over the head with a bottle in Collier Row

A man has been taken to hospital after he was assaulted in Hillrise Road, Collier Row, tonight. Photo: Google Maps

Havering Council comments on rumours that Harold Hill shops and flats will be demolished

Broken pay and display machines have led to a downturn in business for shops on Hilldene Avenue

Police hunting for Romford man with links to Ilford who fled from car crash that left two seriously injured

Essex Police want to speak to this man, Flavio Tortore, 30, about a road traffic collision in which two people were seriously injured in Warley. Photo: Essex Police

Caravans and motor homes destroyed in Upminster fire

Motor homes and caravans were destroyed in a fire in Folkes Lane, Umpinster on Saturday, March 23. Photo: LFB

Most Read

Havering College closed after teenager stabbed

Police at the scene in Tring Gardens, Harold Hill. Photo: Ken Mears

Man taken to hospital after being hit over the head with a bottle in Collier Row

A man has been taken to hospital after he was assaulted in Hillrise Road, Collier Row, tonight. Photo: Google Maps

Havering Council comments on rumours that Harold Hill shops and flats will be demolished

Broken pay and display machines have led to a downturn in business for shops on Hilldene Avenue

Police hunting for Romford man with links to Ilford who fled from car crash that left two seriously injured

Essex Police want to speak to this man, Flavio Tortore, 30, about a road traffic collision in which two people were seriously injured in Warley. Photo: Essex Police

Caravans and motor homes destroyed in Upminster fire

Motor homes and caravans were destroyed in a fire in Folkes Lane, Umpinster on Saturday, March 23. Photo: LFB

Latest from the Romford Recorder

West Ham Women ready for FA Cup semi-final test

The West Ham Women's team

Raiders captain Roberts says they owe their coach a better performance at Lee Valley

Raiders captain Sam Roberts rushes up the ice against Cardiff Fire (Pic: John Scott)

Coopers students to represent England at world championships

Coopers' Company & Coborn School will represent England at the ISF World Athletics Championships in May (pic: CCCS)

Academy star Johnson signs new contract with West Ham United

West Ham United youngster Ben Johnson signs a new contract until 2022 (Pic: Griffiths Photographers)

Proposals to close Hornchurch post office this year

The Post Office in High Street, Hornchurch. Picture: Google Maps.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists