Hornchurch physio promises to wear dress to dinner if he raises more than £1,600 for Isla Caton

PUBLISHED: 10:00 06 March 2019

Lewis Morgan has set a goal of losing two stone to raise money for Isla Caton.

Archant

A Hornchurch physiotherapist is aiming to lose weight to raise money for Isla Caton, and to fit into a dress.....

Lewis Morgan, 42, has made a promise to wear a dress at a fundraising night for five-year-old Isla from Hornchurch who had a rare form of cancer, if he manages to raise more than £1,600 for charity.

He told the Recorder the idea came from a bet he had with a client, where they both had a target of losing two stone in the next few weeks and whoever did it first, the other one had to wear a dress in public.

Isla from Benets Road, has been battling Neuroblastoma - a rare form of cancer - for nearly two years and in August her mum, Nicola Caton and dad Michael Hook, flew out to Spain with her so she could undergo further treatment.

But just last week the news broke that Isla was cancer free and had gone into remission.

Her parents, Nicola Caton and Michael Hook along with a team of fundraisers have been raising funds for her treatment and so far have raised more than £200,000.

Even though she is now cancer free they are still fundraising, and hope to raise awareness of the treatment.

Lewis has a physiotherapists in High Street, and told the Recorder: “It’s all a bit of fun, I’m currently 16 stone 5 and if I can lost two stone then not only will I feel better but hopefully I will raise some money for little Isla and can help her with her treatment.

“It’s a bit of a laugh at my expense, I’m quite happy to do it either way, but fingers crossed we raise enough money.

“I’ve already had people say to me, ‘I can’t wait to wax your legs’ and funny things like that.”

To donate to Lewis’s appeal go to his JustGiving page.

