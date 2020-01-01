Search

Hornchurch pensioner admits manslaughter of seven-year-old Harvey Tyrrell

PUBLISHED: 16:07 19 March 2020 | UPDATED: 16:12 19 March 2020

Detectives are continuing the investigation into the death of seven-year-old Harvey Tyrell continues. Photo: Met police

Archant

A 72-year-old man has pleaded guilty to manslaughter after a child was electrocuted at a Harold Wood pub.

Police were called by the London Ambulance Service at around 5.20pm on Tuesday, September 11, 2018 to the King Harold Pub in Station Road where Harvey Tyrrell was found unresponsive.

The seven-year-old boy was taken to an east London hospital where he was pronounced dead at 6.30pm.

A special post-mortem examination took place on Thursday, September 13, and the cause of death was confirmed as electrocution.

David Bearman, 71, of Ardleigh Green Road, Hornchurch and Colin Naylor, 72, of Hockley Road, Rayleigh were charged with manslaughter.

Mr Bearman changed his plea to guilty at the Old Bailey today (Thursday, March 19).

He admitted two counts of manslaughter and abstracting electricity.

Mr Naylor who denies manslaughter is due to appear at court on April 27 and it is expected Mr Bearman won’t be sentenced until after the trial.

