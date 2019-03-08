Optical Express Thanks a Million campaign: Hornchurch paramedic receives free laser eye surgery

Laura Lowe, 30, from Hornchurch received free laser eye surgery. Archant

A Hornchurch paramedic said free laser eye surgery has enabled her to do her job more “efficiently and effectively”.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Laura Lowe from Hornchurch is one of the grateful emergency service workers who has benefitted from Optical Express’ Thanks a Million campaign which gives NHS workers free laser eye surgery.

She has worn glasses for 14 years and would find her eyes becoming dry and uncomfortable from wearing contact lenses.

Since the surgery, which took only a matter of minutes, Laura has been completely free from having to use glasses and contact lenses.

The 30-year-old paramedic said: “My eyesight has drastically improved since the laser eye surgery.

“I am now able to work long shifts at work and do my work with no discomfort or dry eyes from wearing contact lenses.

“Now my eyesight has been improved, it has become less of a distraction, enabling me to do my job efficiently and effectively.”