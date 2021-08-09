In pictures: Hornchurch FC's open-top bus parade to celebrate Wembley win

Gallery

Published: 1:23 PM August 9, 2021

Hornchurch FC celebrated their memorable FA Trophy win in style by parading the cup through the streets on an open-top bus.

The open top bus along High Street, Hornchurch

The Urchins went on a fairytale run in the competition, defeating six higher-ranked teams including National League Notts County, before beating a seventh, Hereford, 3-1 in May's final at Wembley.

Fans give their support to the squad as they pass

Hornchurch added another trophy when they defeated FA Vase winners Warrington Rylands 3-2 on Saturday (August 7) to win the Pitching In Non League Super Cup.

Hornchurch won the FA Trophy after a victory at Wembley Stadium in May

To mark their incredible achievement, the squad was taken through the streets of Upminster and Hornchurch to give fans a glimpse of the trophies.

Players and staff cheered from the top of the bus

Manager Mark Stimson said: “It was special. Sometimes you wonder how many people are going to turn out, especially with the weather we’ve had over the last few days, but surprisingly loads turned out and it has been a really good afternoon."

Customers at The Fatling pub in High Street, Hornchurch, cheer on the team as they pass

People lined the parade, which went from the club's home ground in Bridge Avenue, Upminster to Harrow Lodge Leisure Centre in Hornchurch.

The squad is greeted by fans

The squad was greeted by council leader Damian White and the borough's mayor John Mylod at a reception.









Fans cheer on The Urchins

Havering mayor Cllr John Mylod greets the players at Harrow Lodge Leisure Centre

Fans lined the streets of Hornchurch to see the squad come past.





Frankie May, four, and dad Jimmy pose by the trophy





An open top bus carries the jubilant Hornchurch FC players through the streets of Hornchurch after they won the FA Trophy

An open top bus takes Hornchurch FC players through the streets of Hornchurch









The bus went through Upminster and Hornchurch





Players and staff from Hornchurch FC are met by Havering Council Leader Cllr Damian White and Mayor Cllr John Mylod




