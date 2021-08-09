News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News

Gallery

In pictures: Hornchurch FC's open-top bus parade to celebrate Wembley win

Author Picture Icon

Michael Cox

Published: 1:23 PM August 9, 2021   
An open top bus carries the jubilant Hornchurch FC players through the streets of Hornchurch after b

Hornchurch FC players celebrate during their open-top bus parade. - Credit: Ken Mears

Hornchurch FC celebrated their memorable FA Trophy win in style by parading the cup through the streets on an open-top bus.

An open top bus carries the jubilant Hornchurch FC players through the streets of Hornchurch after b

The open top bus along High Street, Hornchurch - Credit: Ken Mears

The Urchins went on a fairytale run in the competition, defeating six higher-ranked teams including National League Notts County, before beating a seventh, Hereford, 3-1 in May's final at Wembley.

Fans line the street to cheer on 'The Urchins'

Fans give their support to the squad as they pass - Credit: Ken Mears

Hornchurch added another trophy when they defeated FA Vase winners Warrington Rylands 3-2 on Saturday (August 7) to win the Pitching In Non League Super Cup.

An open top bus carries the jubilant Hornchurch FC players through the streets of Hornchurch after b

Hornchurch won the FA Trophy after a victory at Wembley Stadium in May - Credit: Ken Mears

To mark their incredible achievement, the squad was taken through the streets of Upminster and Hornchurch to give fans a glimpse of the trophies.

An open top bus carries the jubilant Hornchurch FC players through the streets of Hornchurch after b

Players and staff cheered from the top of the bus - Credit: Ken Mears

Manager Mark Stimson said: “It was special. Sometimes you wonder how many people are going to turn out, especially with the weather we’ve had over the last few days, but surprisingly loads turned out and it has been a really good afternoon."

Customers at The Fatling pub in the High Street cheer on the team as they pass

Customers at The Fatling pub in High Street, Hornchurch, cheer on the team as they pass - Credit: Ken Mears

You may also want to watch:

People lined the parade, which went from the club's home ground in Bridge Avenue, Upminster to Harrow Lodge Leisure Centre in Hornchurch.

An open top bus carries the jubilant Hornchurch FC players through the streets of Hornchurch after b

The squad is greeted by fans - Credit: Ken Mears

The squad was greeted by council leader Damian White and the borough's mayor John Mylod at a reception.



Fans line the street to cheer on 'The Urchins'

Fans cheer on The Urchins - Credit: Ken Mears

Players and staff from Hornchurch FC are met by Havering Council Leader Cllr Damian White and Mayor

Havering mayor Cllr John Mylod greets the players at Harrow Lodge Leisure Centre - Credit: Ken Mears

Fans line the street to cheer on 'The Urchins'

Fans lined the streets of Hornchurch to see the squad come past. - Credit: Ken Mears


Frankie May aged 4 and Dad Jimmy May pose by the trophy

Frankie May, four, and dad Jimmy pose by the trophy - Credit: Ken Mears


An open top bus carries the jubilant Hornchurch FC players through the streets of Hornchurch after b

An open top bus carries the jubilant Hornchurch FC players through the streets of Hornchurch after they won the FA Trophy - Credit: Ken Mears

An open top bus carries the jubilant Hornchurch FC players through the streets of Hornchurch after b

An open top bus takes Hornchurch FC players through the streets of Hornchurch - Credit: Ken Mears



An open top bus carries the jubilant Hornchurch FC players through the streets of Hornchurch after b

The bus went through Upminster and Hornchurch - Credit: Ken Mears


Players and staff from Hornchurch FC are met by Havering Council Leader Cllr Damian White and Mayor

Players and staff from Hornchurch FC are met by Havering Council Leader Cllr Damian White and Mayor Cllr John Mylod - Credit: Ken Mears


Most Read

  1. 1 Road and rail disruptions to watch out for next week
  2. 2 £5 million CCTV replacement scheme makes little progress
  3. 3 Collier Row crash hotspot set for stronger safety measures
  1. 4 Harold Hill vicar shares his motto as he retires after 19 years service
  2. 5 Hornchurch FA Trophy win will be remembered forever says boss Stimson
  3. 6 Ex-councillor ordered to undo unauthorised green belt building works
  4. 7 Hornchurch dad surprised with £70k prize
  5. 8 'I'm terrified': Woman calls on council to move her to new accommodation
  6. 9 Locals flock to the street to celebrate Hornchurch's FA Trophy victory
  7. 10 Kushi restaurant chain shortlisted for national awards
Non-League Football
Hornchurch News
Upminster News
Havering News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Police were called to a collision in Mawney Road, Romford on Sunday, November 29. Picture: Met Polic

Metropolitan Police | Updated

Teenager injured after Hornchurch stabbing

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
Kem and restaurateur business partner Nadir Gulofficia

Kem Cetinay officially opens Array restaurant in Harold Wood

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
Police were at the scene in Tennyson Road for much of Sunday.

Metropolitan Police

Rainham robbery: Boy, 14, suffers slash injury

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
Farnham and Hilldene Estate plans

Planning and Development

Farnham and Hilldene Estate regeneration plans gather pace

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon