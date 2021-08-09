Gallery
In pictures: Hornchurch FC's open-top bus parade to celebrate Wembley win
- Credit: Ken Mears
Hornchurch FC celebrated their memorable FA Trophy win in style by parading the cup through the streets on an open-top bus.
The Urchins went on a fairytale run in the competition, defeating six higher-ranked teams including National League Notts County, before beating a seventh, Hereford, 3-1 in May's final at Wembley.
Hornchurch added another trophy when they defeated FA Vase winners Warrington Rylands 3-2 on Saturday (August 7) to win the Pitching In Non League Super Cup.
To mark their incredible achievement, the squad was taken through the streets of Upminster and Hornchurch to give fans a glimpse of the trophies.
Manager Mark Stimson said: “It was special. Sometimes you wonder how many people are going to turn out, especially with the weather we’ve had over the last few days, but surprisingly loads turned out and it has been a really good afternoon."
People lined the parade, which went from the club's home ground in Bridge Avenue, Upminster to Harrow Lodge Leisure Centre in Hornchurch.
The squad was greeted by council leader Damian White and the borough's mayor John Mylod at a reception.
