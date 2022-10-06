Rita described the award as 'very symbolic', adding it was 'very touching' to return to the UK and receive it - Credit: Rita Kakati-Shah

A mum of two from Hornchurch has been recognised by the Indian government for her contributions to society.

Rita Kakati-Shah, who moved to New York in 2011 where she now lives with her husband and two children, was invited to the Houses of Parliament to receive the prestigious Mahatma Gandhi Samman award.

The award recognises people's contributions to society and their efforts in flying the flag for India throughout the world.

Rita, who has done extensive mentoring and other societal work largely through her company Uma, said receiving the award was “so, so touching”.

“It was very symbolic, very touching,” she added.

Rita flew in to receive her award on September 30, and went back to New York the next day - Credit: Rita Kakati-Shah

This year also coincided with 75 years since India’s independence, as well as 153 years since the birth of Mahatma Gandhi, after whom the award is named.

It is not the first gong Rita has been given, having earlier this year received the Presidential Lifetime Achievement from President Joe Biden, again for her work mentoring and volunteering.

Her whistle-stop return trip to pick up the most recent award in London meant she was only back for around a day, landing on September 30 and leaving again the next morning.

However, she was still able to fit in a visit to Ormiston Park Academy in Aveley, where she is a governor, plus see some family and friends.

Despite living in New York, Rita said she is “always back": "I find any excuse to come back.

“I very much see myself as a Hornchurch girl.”

The ceremony coincided with 75 years since India's independence, and 153 since the birth of Mahatma Gandhi - Credit: Rita Kakati-Shah

Rita’s work with Uma, which she set up after working in finance, pharmaceuticals and becoming a mum - the “hardest job I’ve ever had”, means she is regularly working with and mentoring people from minority backgrounds.

Described on its website as a "coaching, mentoring and training platform" focussing on gender equality, diversity and inclusion, Rita said Uma is her way of “giving back”.

It reflects her perception of herself as a "global citizen", and her belief that beneath our perceived differences, individuals throughout the world tend to have more in common than not, she said.

"For me, we are just one people.”