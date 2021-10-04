Million Metre Row raises over £5k to help with loneliness
- Credit: Katie Heaphy
Gym-goers rowed around the clock for a full 24 hours in a charity challenge which saw them rack up more than a million metres in total.
Last week, a group of rowing enthusiasts gathered at the Raw Inc training gym in Hornchurch to take part in the Million Metre Row.
Starting from 12pm on September 24, the machines did not stop for a full 24 hours.
The outcome? The group rowed just over 1.3 million metres and raised £5,200.
Every penny has been donated to Communi-Tea Circle, a charity which works to combat loneliness in Hornchurch, Upminster and Cranham.
You may also want to watch:
Founder Phil Nankivell said it aims to “give relief to isolation”.
"This funding allows us to run our first event in Hornchurch on [October] 16.
Most Read
- 1 Jailed former TV presenter given further 10-year sentence for rape
- 2 ‘Sunny by name, sunny by nature’: Tributes paid to popular Romford man Sunday Oduyemi
- 3 Romford Debenhams: New shopping mall could open before Christmas
- 4 Open invite extended to Romford community for well-loved man's funeral
- 5 Gallows Corner flyover: 'More affordable' upgrade may be 'similar' to existing design
- 6 No serious injuries following car crash in Harold Wood
- 7 Travel disruptions to look out for in and around Romford next week
- 8 November court date for man charged after Hornchurch stabbing
- 9 Inquest finds Upminster woman took her own life
- 10 Tory councillor due in court facing harassment charge
"Communi-Tea Circle was meant to launch before the pandemic, but everything was put back."
Phil - himself a member of the Raw Inc gym - was inspired to start his own charity after four fruitful years volunteering with another organisation.
Covid-19 delayed those plans, and served only to compound the issue of loneliness - particularly among the elderly.
This is something Phil is all too aware of: "The problems that our members experience have definitely been exacerbated by coronavirus.
"A few of them suffer from dementia, so spending a lot of time alone - as many did - is really detrimental.”
Communi-Tea Circle is now working with around 40 people, though the founder is keen for more service users to come on board.
He hopes there will be enough funding to expand beyond the three areas, with Phil keen to also help those who live further afield.
He's also grateful to Tom and Chloe White, who agreed to run the fundraiser out of their gym.
Though difficult, the owner enthused about the atmosphere on the night.
Tom said: "It was hard, but everyone was really positive. When you’re struggling at 3am and people are singing your name it keeps you going. Even in the middle of the night we were buzzing!"
With the official launch just over two weeks away, Phil feels fortunate to have local support: "There is a lot of will out there to give back to our community. It's brilliant to see."
Refer someone to the service, find out more information or volunteer by contacting Phil at contact@communi-teacircle.org.