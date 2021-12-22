Expectant father's 365-day 5k running challenge held up by Covid-19
- Credit: Brain Tumour Research
A Hornchurch father’s plan to run five kilometres every day for a year has been disrupted after he contracted Covid-19.
Glen Wooding, 36, is three months into the challenge in aid of Brain Tumour Research, but is currently in isolation and unable to go out for his daily run.
According to the rules he set out before started the challenge on September 12 – the birthday of his father Terry, who died of a brain tumour in 2003 – he will have to make up the lost runs in the weeks after he comes out of isolation.
He said besides Covid-19, the challenge had been going well.
The quantity surveyor said he was “quite cautious about his knees and shins” in the first few weeks, but the running had “become more natural” as time went on.
He said the biggest challenge is “squeezing runs into my everyday life”, which could be an even bigger challenge from April, when his second child is due to be born.
Most Read
- 1 Ex TOWIE star jailed for conspiring to supply 1kg of cocaine
- 2 Hospital puts patients in former office in bid to tackle ambulance queues
- 3 Developer lodges appeal against Gallows Corner Tesco planning refusal
- 4 Woman warns of fatal feline coronavirus which almost killed her kitten
- 5 Hear Hear!: Romford earwax-cleaning business warns clients against common bathroom item
- 6 Trafalgar Square-style public art planned for 1,000-home development at former ice rink site
- 7 Traffic cameras at 13 new sites recommended for approval
- 8 'No one should miss out': Upminster Costa offers free meals on Christmas Day
- 9 Holiday travel: What to expect around Havering, Redbridge, Barking and Dagenham
- 10 'Never Forget You': Teen's song pays tribute to Brentwood boys who died