Expectant father's 365-day 5k running challenge held up by Covid-19

Glen Wooding, 36, is running 5k every day for a year in aid of Brain Tumour Research. - Credit: Brain Tumour Research

A Hornchurch father’s plan to run five kilometres every day for a year has been disrupted after he contracted Covid-19.

Glen Wooding, 36, is three months into the challenge in aid of Brain Tumour Research, but is currently in isolation and unable to go out for his daily run.

According to the rules he set out before started the challenge on September 12 – the birthday of his father Terry, who died of a brain tumour in 2003 – he will have to make up the lost runs in the weeks after he comes out of isolation.

Glen's father Terry Wooding – pictured here with wife Elizabeth – died from a brain tumour in 2003. - Credit: Brain Tumour Research

He said besides Covid-19, the challenge had been going well.

The quantity surveyor said he was “quite cautious about his knees and shins” in the first few weeks, but the running had “become more natural” as time went on.

He said the biggest challenge is “squeezing runs into my everyday life”, which could be an even bigger challenge from April, when his second child is due to be born.