Hornchurch man with connections to Rainham wanted over shoplifting incident

PUBLISHED: 11:00 11 June 2019 | UPDATED: 11:10 11 June 2019

Jason Harvey from Hornchurch is wanted by the police over a shoplifting incident. Picture: Essex Police

Jason Harvey from Hornchurch is wanted by the police over a shoplifting incident. Picture: Essex Police

Archant

The police are appealing for help to find a Hornchurch man who is wanted in connection with a shoplifting incident.

Jason Harvey, 43, is wanted by the police in connection with a shoplifting incident that took place in Shenfield on March 17.

He has connections to Brentwood, Basildon and Rainham, and he was last believed to be living in Hornchurch.

If you have any information about Mr Harvey's whereabouts please call Brentwood's Local Policing Team on 101.

