Save First Step: Hornchurch man tackles Tough Mudder 10 mile run for charity

PUBLISHED: 13:00 22 May 2019

L-R: Scott Mason, Paul Veitch and Andy Green ran the Tough Mudder race on Sunday, May 18. Picture: Paul Veitch

L-R: Scott Mason, Paul Veitch and Andy Green ran the Tough Mudder race on Sunday, May 18. Picture: Paul Veitch

Archant

A man from Hornchurch took on a challenging 10 mile run filled with obstacles and ditches of freezing water to raise funds for a well-known charity.

Paul Veitch from Hornchurch and his friends ran the Tough Mudder race on Sunday, May 18. Picture: Paul VeitchPaul Veitch from Hornchurch and his friends ran the Tough Mudder race on Sunday, May 18. Picture: Paul Veitch

Paul Veitch and his friends Scott Mason and Andy Green, ran the Classic Tough Mudder at Belvoir Castle in Grantham on Saturday, May 18.

He told the Recorder: "It was great fun. It's 10 miles off-road with lots of hills and 25 obstacles with some of them taking you through rivers and ditches filled with freezing water.

"There were about 30 net climbs and an area where you had to dodge electrical shot treatment."

Paul Veitch from Hornchurch and his friends ran the Tough Mudder race on Sunday, May 18. Picture: Paul VeitchPaul Veitch from Hornchurch and his friends ran the Tough Mudder race on Sunday, May 18. Picture: Paul Veitch

The trio raised around £1,000 for First Step in Tangmere Crescent. Paul's wife Jasmin, works for the charity that supports youngsters with disabilities, and he's been able to see the great work they do first hand.

"I know how highly the parents speak off the staff there and I really wanted to do something to help them."

To support Paul visit his justgiving page.

Romford's The Liberty shopping centre to get new food court

Romford's The Liberty Shopping Centre is set to get a new food court. Picture: Prosper

Hornchurch Post Office will close its doors for good next weekend

The Post Office in High Street, Hornchurch, will close on Wednesday, June 1. Picture: Google Maps

Where are the slowest and fastest house sale markets in Havering?

It takes on average 17 weeks to sell a house in Havering. Picture: PA

Director of Havering Samaritans appeals for donations after 'appalling' break-in

The Samaritans of Havering building was broken into last week. Picture: Google Maps

Planned c2c refurbishments to begin in June for Upminster station

Upminster station. Picture: Steve Poston

