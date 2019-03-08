Save First Step: Hornchurch man tackles Tough Mudder 10 mile run for charity

L-R: Scott Mason, Paul Veitch and Andy Green ran the Tough Mudder race on Sunday, May 18. Picture: Paul Veitch Archant

A man from Hornchurch took on a challenging 10 mile run filled with obstacles and ditches of freezing water to raise funds for a well-known charity.

Paul Veitch and his friends Scott Mason and Andy Green, ran the Classic Tough Mudder at Belvoir Castle in Grantham on Saturday, May 18.

He told the Recorder: "It was great fun. It's 10 miles off-road with lots of hills and 25 obstacles with some of them taking you through rivers and ditches filled with freezing water.

"There were about 30 net climbs and an area where you had to dodge electrical shot treatment."

The trio raised around £1,000 for First Step in Tangmere Crescent. Paul's wife Jasmin, works for the charity that supports youngsters with disabilities, and he's been able to see the great work they do first hand.

"I know how highly the parents speak off the staff there and I really wanted to do something to help them."

To support Paul visit his justgiving page.