Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Hornchurch man pleads not guilty to manslaughter over seven-year-old's death at Harold Wood pub

PUBLISHED: 15:12 07 August 2019 | UPDATED: 15:12 07 August 2019

Two men have pleaded not guilty to manslaughter following the death of Harvey Tyrrell at the King Harold Pub. Photo: Met police

Two men have pleaded not guilty to manslaughter following the death of Harvey Tyrrell at the King Harold Pub. Photo: Met police

Archant

Two men have pleaded not guilty to manslaughter following the death of Harvey Tyrrell at the King Harold Pub.

David Bearman, 71, of Ardleigh Green Road, Hornchurch and Colin Naylor, 72, of Hockley Road, Rayleigh, are accused of the manslaughter of the seven-year-old who died after an incident at the Station Road pub on September 11.

Both men pleaded not guilty to manslaughter today (Wednesday, August 7) at the Old Bailey.

You may also want to watch:

Mr Bearman also pleaded not guilty to abstracting electricity.

Police were called by the London Ambulance Service at around 5.20pm on Tuesday, September 11, 2018 to the Harold Wood pub where Harvey was found unresponsive.

He was taken to an east London hospital where he was pronounced dead at 6.30pm.

A special post-mortem examination took place on Thursday, September 13, and the cause of death was confirmed as electrocution.

Mr Bearman and Mr Naylor have been granted conditional bail and will next appear at the Old Bailey on April 27 in 2020.

Most Read

Upminster Costa worker from Dagenham claims she was told to pay back funds following distraction robbery

Two men stole £280 from the Costa Coffee in Station Road, Upminster on Sunday, August 4. Picture: Google Maps

Rainham residents celebrate as proposal for ‘unneighbourly’ bungalows in cul-de-sac is refused

Dunmow Drive, Rainham. Picture: Google Maps

Health centre at former St George’s Hospital site in Hornchurch set for £17million government funding boost

Prime minister Boris Johnson(pictured with MP Julia Lopez) has today announced £17million for the new health centre at the former St George's Hospital site development in Hornchurch. Pictures: Julia Lopez/Bellway

Jailed: Hornchurch gambling addict who funnelled £2.9million into his own accounts using fictional contractor payments

Ben Wiley, aged 29, of Harrow Close, was jailed at Southwark Crown Court on Monday, August 5, after pleading guilty to fraud by abuse of position and money laundering. Picture: City of London Police

Collier Row Fire: Six fire brigade crews battle blaze at car scrapyard until gone midnight

This picture was taken just before 8pm before the majority of fire crews arrived. Picture: Gareth Clark

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Upminster Costa worker from Dagenham claims she was told to pay back funds following distraction robbery

Two men stole £280 from the Costa Coffee in Station Road, Upminster on Sunday, August 4. Picture: Google Maps

Rainham residents celebrate as proposal for ‘unneighbourly’ bungalows in cul-de-sac is refused

Dunmow Drive, Rainham. Picture: Google Maps

Health centre at former St George’s Hospital site in Hornchurch set for £17million government funding boost

Prime minister Boris Johnson(pictured with MP Julia Lopez) has today announced £17million for the new health centre at the former St George's Hospital site development in Hornchurch. Pictures: Julia Lopez/Bellway

Jailed: Hornchurch gambling addict who funnelled £2.9million into his own accounts using fictional contractor payments

Ben Wiley, aged 29, of Harrow Close, was jailed at Southwark Crown Court on Monday, August 5, after pleading guilty to fraud by abuse of position and money laundering. Picture: City of London Police

Collier Row Fire: Six fire brigade crews battle blaze at car scrapyard until gone midnight

This picture was taken just before 8pm before the majority of fire crews arrived. Picture: Gareth Clark

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Athletics: Havering women ensure UK League survival

Morgan Campbell in action for Havering (pic Morgan Campbell)

Peter Taylor’s verdict on away win at Dover Athletic

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Peter Taylor. Picture: George Phillipou/TGS Photo

Havering men moving on up in British League following fantastic promotion success

Havering’s men and women face the camera in Glasgow (pic Tony Benton)

Friendly: Hornchurch 3 Hullbridge Sports 1

Mickey Parcell of Hornchurch in pre-season action (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Cricket: Westley open to extra responsibility at Essex

Tom Westley of Essex in batting action during Essex Eagles vs Hampshire, Vitality Blast T20 Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 1st August 2019
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists