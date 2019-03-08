Hornchurch man pleads not guilty to manslaughter over seven-year-old's death at Harold Wood pub

Two men have pleaded not guilty to manslaughter following the death of Harvey Tyrrell at the King Harold Pub.

David Bearman, 71, of Ardleigh Green Road, Hornchurch and Colin Naylor, 72, of Hockley Road, Rayleigh, are accused of the manslaughter of the seven-year-old who died after an incident at the Station Road pub on September 11.

Both men pleaded not guilty to manslaughter today (Wednesday, August 7) at the Old Bailey.

Mr Bearman also pleaded not guilty to abstracting electricity.

Police were called by the London Ambulance Service at around 5.20pm on Tuesday, September 11, 2018 to the Harold Wood pub where Harvey was found unresponsive.

He was taken to an east London hospital where he was pronounced dead at 6.30pm.

A special post-mortem examination took place on Thursday, September 13, and the cause of death was confirmed as electrocution.

Mr Bearman and Mr Naylor have been granted conditional bail and will next appear at the Old Bailey on April 27 in 2020.