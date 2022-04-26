The crash happened on the London-bound Southend Arterial Road at Childerditch, near Brentwood - Credit: Essex Police

A pensioner has died after his vehicle was involved in a crash on the A127 yesterday morning, while another has been arrested for drink driving.

The deceased - an 88-year-old man from Hornchurch - sustained "serious injuries" in a collision on the London-bound Southend Arterial Road at Childerditch.

Essex Police confirmed the pensioner's death this morning (April 26).

A spokesperson said: "Sadly, despite the best efforts of medics, he has died.

"His family have been made aware and are being supported."

Another man, arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving while unfit through drink or drugs, has been released under investigation.

Emergency services were called to the scene just after 10.30am, and a road closure remained in place until just after 6.30pm.

Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone who has dash cam footage of the incident to get in touch.

Anyone with information can submit a report online at essex.police.uk, quoting incident 329 of Monday April 25.

Alternatively call 101 or to remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers online or by calling 0800 555 111.