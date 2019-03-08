Search

Two men charged with manslaughter over seven-year-old's death at Harold Wood pub appear in court

PUBLISHED: 15:55 12 July 2019 | UPDATED: 16:02 12 July 2019

Harvey Tyrell, 7, died after an incident at the King Harold Pub in Station Road, Harold Wood last year. Picture: Met police

Harvey Tyrell, 7, died after an incident at the King Harold Pub in Station Road, Harold Wood last year. Picture: Met police

Two men charged with manslaughter following the death of seven-year-old Harvey Tyrrell at the King Harold Pub in Harold Wood last year appeared in court yesterday morning (Thursday, July 11).

Hornchurch man charged with manslaughter and abstraction of electricity appeared at Barkingside Magistrates Court. Picture: Ken MearsHornchurch man charged with manslaughter and abstraction of electricity appeared at Barkingside Magistrates Court. Picture: Ken Mears

David Bearman, 71, of Ardleigh Green Road, Hornchurch and Colin Naylor, 72, of Hockley Road, Rayleigh are accused of the manslaughter of the seven-year-old who died after an incident at the Station Road pub on September 11.

Mr Bearman faces an additional charge of using a quantity of electricity to the value of £22,995.23 without due authority.

No indication of pleas were given.

Police were called by the London Ambulance Service at around 5.20pm on Tuesday, September 11, 2018 to the Harold Wood pub where the boy was found unresponsive.

He was taken to an east London hospital where he was pronounced dead at 6.30pm.

A special post-mortem examination took place on Thursday, September 13, and the cause of death was confirmed as electrocution.

Mr Bearman and Mr Naylor spoke only to confirm their names and dates of birth at Barkingside Magistrates' Court.

They have been granted unconditional bail and will next appear at the Old Bailey on Thursday, August 1.

