Breaking
Death of seven-year-old Harvey: Hornchurch man charged with manslaughter and abstracting electricity
PUBLISHED: 14:25 14 June 2019 | UPDATED: 14:25 14 June 2019
Archant
Two men have been charged with manslaughter after the death of a seven-year-old boy at a pub last year.
Harvey Tyrrell died after an incident at the King Harold pub in Station Road, Harold Wood, on Tuesday, September 11, 2018.
You may also want to watch:
A special post-mortem examination confirmed the cause of death as electrocution.
David Bearman, 71, of Ardleigh Green Road, Hornchurch, was charged with manslaughter and abstracting electricity, today, Friday, June 14.
Colin Naylor, 72, of Rayleigh, was also charged with manslaughter.
They will appear at Barkingside Magistrates' Court on Thursday, July 11.