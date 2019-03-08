Search

Death of seven-year-old Harvey: Hornchurch man charged with manslaughter and abstracting electricity

PUBLISHED: 14:25 14 June 2019 | UPDATED: 14:25 14 June 2019

Two men from Hornchurch and Rayleigh have been charged with manslaughter following the death of seven-year-old Harvey Tyrell. Photo: Met police

Two men have been charged with manslaughter after the death of a seven-year-old boy at a pub last year.

Harvey Tyrrell died after an incident at the King Harold pub in Station Road, Harold Wood, on Tuesday, September 11, 2018.

A special post-mortem examination confirmed the cause of death as electrocution.

David Bearman, 71, of Ardleigh Green Road, Hornchurch, was charged with manslaughter and abstracting electricity, today, Friday, June 14.

Colin Naylor, 72, of Rayleigh, was also charged with manslaughter.

They will appear at Barkingside Magistrates' Court on Thursday, July 11.

Police appeal after officers and paramedics find man collapsed in Romford town centre following ‘reports of assault’

Police were called to Mercury Gardens, Romford, at 12.14pm. Picture: Ellie Hoskins

Brentwood, Romford and Dagenham raids: 16 arrested as police seize imitation firearms and drugs

Police seized imitation firearms and knives following a series of dawn raids across Brentwood, Romford and Dagenham on Wednesday, June 12. Picture: Essex Police

Romford woman overwhelmed by support of public after her ill 81-year-old mother went missing

Kelly White with her mum Ann White. Ann was found in West Ham after she went missing for over 24 hours. Picture: Lesley White

Revealed: More than 300 homes built under relaxed planning application rules in Havering are unaffordable

It has been revealed that more than 300 homes in Havering, built under relaxed rules are unaffordable. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire/PA Images

Family pays tribute to ‘lovely’ owner of dry cleaners in Hornchurch who died last month

Owner of Real Clean Dry Cleaners in Hornchurch Kivanc Houssein has died aged 60. Picture: Meliz Houssein

