Death of seven-year-old Harvey: Hornchurch man charged with manslaughter and abstracting electricity

Two men from Hornchurch and Rayleigh have been charged with manslaughter following the death of seven-year-old Harvey Tyrell. Photo: Met police Archant

Two men have been charged with manslaughter after the death of a seven-year-old boy at a pub last year.

Harvey Tyrrell died after an incident at the King Harold pub in Station Road, Harold Wood, on Tuesday, September 11, 2018.

A special post-mortem examination confirmed the cause of death as electrocution.

David Bearman, 71, of Ardleigh Green Road, Hornchurch, was charged with manslaughter and abstracting electricity, today, Friday, June 14.

Colin Naylor, 72, of Rayleigh, was also charged with manslaughter.

They will appear at Barkingside Magistrates' Court on Thursday, July 11.