Hornchurch loneliness charity calls on groups to raise £80 for 80 years

Wavelength, a charity that provides radios, tablets and TVs to people who suffer from loneliness is celebrating their 80th anniversary this year. Cherish Watton, CEO Tim Leech and Ellis Powell looking at some old pictures and radios. Archant

A Hornchurch charity is asking people to raise £80 for the 80 years it has been using technology to support lonely people in the borough.

Clare from Kilburn has a disability which means she spends a lot of time at home. The Hornchurch charity WaveLength provided her with a TV to help her battle loneliness. Photo: WaveLength Clare from Kilburn has a disability which means she spends a lot of time at home. The Hornchurch charity WaveLength provided her with a TV to help her battle loneliness. Photo: WaveLength

WaveLength in the high street is celebrating its 80th anniversary this year.

The national charity gives televisions, radios and tablets to people who can’t afford them and are lonely because of age, illness, disability or by circumstances which makes it hard for them to leave the house or meet new people.

For the month of April, WaveLength is asking for donations of £80 for the 80 years it has been helping people as a charity.

Residents are encouraged to donate with colleagues, social groups, coffee mornings, or business to help support the vital work WaveLength carries out to reach those in need.

Tim Leech, chief executive of the charity, said: “For our 80th Anniversary, we are celebrating all the hard work the charity has achieved fighting loneliness and asking our supporters, both old and new, to help raise £80 for 80 years.

“The work we do is vital for those in need and not only relieves loneliness but also improves people’s health and well-being, this is something we must continue.”

WaveLength works with domestic violence refuges, young people leaving care, homeless hostels, hospital ward and day care centres across the UK. It also works with local organisations such as Havering Women’s Aid which supports victims of domestic abuse.

The charity began in 1939 as the Greater London Society For Providing Wireless for the Bedridden and was set up by London Rotarians to relieve social isolation through the provision of radios.

As technology developed over the years, so has the charity. In 2010 it changed its name to WaveLength to encompass the range of technology which the charity now provides.

Mr Leech added: “We can only fight loneliness for people around the country, with the help of our generous supporters.

“So, in our 80th year, we thank you and encourage you to help raise £80 to help re-connect lonely people with the world around them.”

Visit Wavelength.org.uk/donate, call 01708 621101 or contact info@wavelength.uk.