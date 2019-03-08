Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Hornchurch loneliness charity calls on groups to raise £80 for 80 years

PUBLISHED: 13:23 28 March 2019 | UPDATED: 13:23 28 March 2019

Wavelength, a charity that provides radios, tablets and TVs to people who suffer from loneliness is celebrating their 80th anniversary this year. Cherish Watton, CEO Tim Leech and Ellis Powell looking at some old pictures and radios.

Wavelength, a charity that provides radios, tablets and TVs to people who suffer from loneliness is celebrating their 80th anniversary this year. Cherish Watton, CEO Tim Leech and Ellis Powell looking at some old pictures and radios.

Archant

A Hornchurch charity is asking people to raise £80 for the 80 years it has been using technology to support lonely people in the borough.

Clare from Kilburn has a disability which means she spends a lot of time at home. The Hornchurch charity WaveLength provided her with a TV to help her battle loneliness. Photo: WaveLengthClare from Kilburn has a disability which means she spends a lot of time at home. The Hornchurch charity WaveLength provided her with a TV to help her battle loneliness. Photo: WaveLength

WaveLength in the high street is celebrating its 80th anniversary this year.

The national charity gives televisions, radios and tablets to people who can’t afford them and are lonely because of age, illness, disability or by circumstances which makes it hard for them to leave the house or meet new people.

For the month of April, WaveLength is asking for donations of £80 for the 80 years it has been helping people as a charity.

Residents are encouraged to donate with colleagues, social groups, coffee mornings, or business to help support the vital work WaveLength carries out to reach those in need.

Wavelength, a charity that provides radios, tablets and TVs to people who suffer from loneliness is celebrating their 80th anniversary this year. Cherish Watton, CEO Tim Leech and Ellis Powell looking at some old pictures and radios.Wavelength, a charity that provides radios, tablets and TVs to people who suffer from loneliness is celebrating their 80th anniversary this year. Cherish Watton, CEO Tim Leech and Ellis Powell looking at some old pictures and radios.

Tim Leech, chief executive of the charity, said: “For our 80th Anniversary, we are celebrating all the hard work the charity has achieved fighting loneliness and asking our supporters, both old and new, to help raise £80 for 80 years.

“The work we do is vital for those in need and not only relieves loneliness but also improves people’s health and well-being, this is something we must continue.”

WaveLength works with domestic violence refuges, young people leaving care, homeless hostels, hospital ward and day care centres across the UK. It also works with local organisations such as Havering Women’s Aid which supports victims of domestic abuse.

The charity began in 1939 as the Greater London Society For Providing Wireless for the Bedridden and was set up by London Rotarians to relieve social isolation through the provision of radios.

Wavelength, a charity that provides radios, tablets and TVs to people who suffer from loneliness is celebrating their 80th anniversary this year. Cherish Watton, CEO Tim Leech and Ellis Powell looking at some old pictures and radios.Wavelength, a charity that provides radios, tablets and TVs to people who suffer from loneliness is celebrating their 80th anniversary this year. Cherish Watton, CEO Tim Leech and Ellis Powell looking at some old pictures and radios.

As technology developed over the years, so has the charity. In 2010 it changed its name to WaveLength to encompass the range of technology which the charity now provides.

Mr Leech added: “We can only fight loneliness for people around the country, with the help of our generous supporters.

“So, in our 80th year, we thank you and encourage you to help raise £80 to help re-connect lonely people with the world around them.”

Visit Wavelength.org.uk/donate, call 01708 621101 or contact info@wavelength.uk.

Related articles

Most Read

Man tasered as Romford homes evacuated after reports of him threatening to harm himself

Police and fire crews at the scene of a chemical incident in Parkside Avenue in Romford

RSPCA investigates CCTV footage of man dragging dachshund around Collier Row Co-op and holding dog by his neck

A man has been caught on CCTV at the Co-op in Turpin Avenue, Collier Row, carrying a dog by his neck. The RSPCA is investigating. Picture: RSPCA

A127 Ardleigh Green Bridge roadworks to be completed at the weekend

The A127 Southend Arterial Road across the Ardleigh Green bridge

Heiress left in tears after spending night in Romford on 5StarTV show

Emily is left in tears after being shouted at by drunk men on a night out in Romford. Photo: Channel 5

Upminster grandmother makes emotional appeal for information on factory conditions after ‘devastating’ asbestos cancer diagnosis

Violet Newton, from Upminster, who is pictured centre, right, with her colleagues at the factory.

Most Read

Man tasered as Romford homes evacuated after reports of him threatening to harm himself

Police and fire crews at the scene of a chemical incident in Parkside Avenue in Romford

RSPCA investigates CCTV footage of man dragging dachshund around Collier Row Co-op and holding dog by his neck

A man has been caught on CCTV at the Co-op in Turpin Avenue, Collier Row, carrying a dog by his neck. The RSPCA is investigating. Picture: RSPCA

A127 Ardleigh Green Bridge roadworks to be completed at the weekend

The A127 Southend Arterial Road across the Ardleigh Green bridge

Heiress left in tears after spending night in Romford on 5StarTV show

Emily is left in tears after being shouted at by drunk men on a night out in Romford. Photo: Channel 5

Upminster grandmother makes emotional appeal for information on factory conditions after ‘devastating’ asbestos cancer diagnosis

Violet Newton, from Upminster, who is pictured centre, right, with her colleagues at the factory.

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Campion hope attack clicks at home to Canvey Island

Action from Campion against Kings Cross Steelers earlier in the London Three Essex season (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

West Ham Book Review: ‘An Irrational Hatred of Everything’ by Robert Banks

West Ham Book cover

Upminster face crucial game at home to Mersea Island

An Upminster player attacks at Hall Lane (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

West Ham centre forward who helped Hammers to top of the table for the one and only time

Harry Obeney v Wolves

Romford manager Martin pleased his side competed with Maldon

Romford manager Paul Martin during Romford vs Canvey Island, Bostik League North Division Football at Rookery Hill on 24th February 2019
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists