Wavelength combats loneliness in older people with 'life changing' laptops

Published: 4:38 PM April 22, 2021

A Hornchurch charity has donated computers to older people to help combat isolation and loneliness.

Wavelength, which has been working to help lonely people for 81 years by giving technology to vulnerable people, gave members of Age Concern Southend eight tablet computers to help them “learn life skills” and stay connected.

Chief executive Tim Leech explained Wavelength is passionate about working within local communities and teaming up with organisations to reach those in need.

He said: “Donating these tablets to Age Concern Southend seemed a perfect fit as this technology will help their members to keep connected, learn new skills and start to conquer the digital divide.”

Age Concern Southend's hub community centre manager Emily Tucker added: “These tablets will be life changing for some of our customers, after such an awful year of being shut away from the outside world.

“The classes we will be offering with them will allow people to keep in touch, do food shopping and get medication without a worry.”