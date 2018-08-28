Poll

Could fines for turning right into Hornchurch Lidl’s car park become a thing of the past?

The no right turn sign at Lidl in Hornchurch. Archant

An application to finally allow customers of the Hornchurch Lidl to turn into the supermarket’s car park from both directions of the High Street has been recommended for approval by Havering Council planners.

In June, the Recorder revealed that more than 700 drivers had been given Parking Charge Notices (PCN) in less than a month at the junction – where right hand turns had been prohibited.

An enforcement camera was installed outside o the Lidl store in High Street in March – just after the supermarket opened, and between Monday, May 21, and Monday June 18, 701 drivers were given Parking Charge Notices (PCN) by the council.

The council defended the move, saying it had previously consulted on the proposal to introduce a no right turn rule, and that it had received a positive response.

But a number of drivers had issues with the placement of signs warning that right hand turns were actually banned at the junction.

Such disputes look like they will be a thing of the past now, as on Friday (February 8), Lidl’s head office confirmed a planning application to change the access to and from its supermarket on High Street, Hornchurch, had been recommended for approval by planning officers at Havering Council.

A company spokesman claimed it had always been the budget supermarket chain’s intention that customers could turn into its car park from both directions.

Lidl UK’s regional head of property, Oliver Barrett, said: “We are committed to providing our customers with the best possible shopping experience and are delighted that, following positive conversations with the council, our planning application, which reflects our original recommendations for the store’s access, has been recommended for approval.

“We look forward to receiving a final decision at the committee meeting on the 14th February.”