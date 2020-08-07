Search

Advanced search

Name revealed for new leisure centre in Hornchurch

PUBLISHED: 15:02 07 August 2020 | UPDATED: 15:02 07 August 2020

Havering Council leader Damian White and Everyone Active's contract manager Tom Fletcher unveil the Harrow Lodge Leisure Centre name. Picture: Havering Council

Havering Council leader Damian White and Everyone Active's contract manager Tom Fletcher unveil the Harrow Lodge Leisure Centre name. Picture: Havering Council

Havering Council

The new leisure centre in Hornchurch will be named Harrow Lodge Leisure Centre, it has been revealed.

It will replace the existing Hornchurch Sports Centre, in Harrow Lodge Park.

You may also want to watch:

Councillor Damian White, leader of Havering Council, said: “After what has been a difficult time for our leisure centres, it’s great to be able to share this news with the community.

“Once completed, the centre will offer a whole range of activities and services that residents can get involved in to keep fit and healthy – something that is more important than ever.”

The leisure centre will feature a 25m eight-lane swimming pool, a 20m-wide learning and diving pool and a health and fitness suite as well as other facilities.

Tom Fletcher, contract manager at Everyone Active, which manages the council’s leisure centres, added: “We’re delighted to be able to continue improving the lives and wellbeing of people in Havering and the surrounding areas.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Romford Recorder. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Elm Park’s oldest running shop to close after 63 years

Owner, Martin Sampson, of Elm Park's The Hobby Shop. Picture Mark Sepple

College bids farewell to Harold Hill campus after 47 years

The gates are locked at Havering Colleges' Quarles campus in Harold Hill. Left to right: assistant principal Catherine Foley, deputy curriculum director Sunny Bamra, Colin Moore, receptionist Wendy Kane and cleaning supervisor Elaine Prior. Picture: Julia Borland

Part of Romford town centre closed after man falls from building

A man fell from a height this morning in Market Place, the road is cordoned off while police investigate. Picture: Ken Mears

Three children among those treated by paramedics after Gidea Park house blaze

Firefighters tackled a blaze at a house in Pinecroft, Gidea Park. Picture: London Fire Brigade

Police appealing for help to locate 16-year-old girl missing from Romford area

Can you help find 16-year-old Tia, who has been missing from the Romford area since July 29. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Most Read

Elm Park’s oldest running shop to close after 63 years

Owner, Martin Sampson, of Elm Park's The Hobby Shop. Picture Mark Sepple

College bids farewell to Harold Hill campus after 47 years

The gates are locked at Havering Colleges' Quarles campus in Harold Hill. Left to right: assistant principal Catherine Foley, deputy curriculum director Sunny Bamra, Colin Moore, receptionist Wendy Kane and cleaning supervisor Elaine Prior. Picture: Julia Borland

Part of Romford town centre closed after man falls from building

A man fell from a height this morning in Market Place, the road is cordoned off while police investigate. Picture: Ken Mears

Three children among those treated by paramedics after Gidea Park house blaze

Firefighters tackled a blaze at a house in Pinecroft, Gidea Park. Picture: London Fire Brigade

Police appealing for help to locate 16-year-old girl missing from Romford area

Can you help find 16-year-old Tia, who has been missing from the Romford area since July 29. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Latest from the Romford Recorder

O’Sullivan relishing latest Ding date

Ronnie O'Sullivan at The Crucible (pic Rui Vieira/PA)

Hornchurch captain Gordon says they must keep winning

Billy Gordon of Hornchurch during Hornchurch CC vs Buckhurst Hill CC (batting), Essex Cricket League Cricket at Harrow Lodge Park on 25th July 2020

Opening Women’s Super League fixtures revealed

Julia Simic of West Ham and Lisa Evans of Arsenal battle for the ball (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Brentwood captain West is delighted to be top of table as unbeaten run continues

Will Buttleman of Brentwood (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Dagenham & Redbridge sign prolific striker Paul McCallum from Solihull Moors

Barnet's Mauro Vilhete (left) celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game with team-mate Paul McCallum during the Vanarama National League elimination match at Hush Park, Yeovil.