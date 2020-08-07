Name revealed for new leisure centre in Hornchurch
PUBLISHED: 15:02 07 August 2020 | UPDATED: 15:02 07 August 2020
Havering Council
The new leisure centre in Hornchurch will be named Harrow Lodge Leisure Centre, it has been revealed.
It will replace the existing Hornchurch Sports Centre, in Harrow Lodge Park.
You may also want to watch:
Councillor Damian White, leader of Havering Council, said: “After what has been a difficult time for our leisure centres, it’s great to be able to share this news with the community.
“Once completed, the centre will offer a whole range of activities and services that residents can get involved in to keep fit and healthy – something that is more important than ever.”
The leisure centre will feature a 25m eight-lane swimming pool, a 20m-wide learning and diving pool and a health and fitness suite as well as other facilities.
Tom Fletcher, contract manager at Everyone Active, which manages the council’s leisure centres, added: “We’re delighted to be able to continue improving the lives and wellbeing of people in Havering and the surrounding areas.”
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Romford Recorder. Click the link in the orange box above for details.