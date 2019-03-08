Hornchurch junction closed for more than an hour as emergency services treat cyclist injured in fall

A busy junction between Romford and Hornchurch was closed for more than an hour this afternoon (Wednesday, June 5) while emergency services - including London's Air Ambulance - attempted to treat an injured cyclist who had fallen from his bike.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed officers were called by the London Ambulance Service to the junction of Park Lane and Hornchurch Road at 2.04pm to reports of an injured cyclist.

There is no suggestion any other person or vehicles were involved, and officers believe the cyclist had injured himself in a fall.

Officers were at first seriously concerned for the well-being of the cyclist, and began looking for a place for the air ambulance to land.

However, the cyclist was eventually taken to hospital by road, where his injuries have been assessed as not life threatening or life changing.

The junction was fully reopened to traffic at 3.18pm.