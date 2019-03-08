Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Hornchurch junction closed for more than an hour as emergency services treat cyclist injured in fall

PUBLISHED: 17:45 05 June 2019

The junction of Hornchurch Road and Park Lane was closed for more than an hour this afternoon while emergency services treated an injured cyclist. Picture: Google

The junction of Hornchurch Road and Park Lane was closed for more than an hour this afternoon while emergency services treated an injured cyclist. Picture: Google

Archant

A busy junction between Romford and Hornchurch was closed for more than an hour this afternoon (Wednesday, June 5) while emergency services - including London's Air Ambulance - attempted to treat an injured cyclist who had fallen from his bike.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed officers were called by the London Ambulance Service to the junction of Park Lane and Hornchurch Road at 2.04pm to reports of an injured cyclist.

You may also want to watch:

There is no suggestion any other person or vehicles were involved, and officers believe the cyclist had injured himself in a fall.

Officers were at first seriously concerned for the well-being of the cyclist, and began looking for a place for the air ambulance to land.

However, the cyclist was eventually taken to hospital by road, where his injuries have been assessed as not life threatening or life changing.

The junction was fully reopened to traffic at 3.18pm.

Most Read

Can you help police identify two armed robbers who held up Hornchurch bookmakers?

The Metropolitan Police's Flying Squad detectives are searching for two men who carried out an armed robbery on a William Hill bookmaker's in Station Lane, Hornchurch. Picture: Met Police

Woman taken to hospital with ‘potentially life changing injuries’ after Upminster car crash

Emergency services were called to Hall Lane this morning after a car flipped on its roof. Photo: Google Maps

‘He looked at me and took his last breath’: Gym trainers save elderly man’s life in Romford

Michael Cowling and Michael Kayan from Barking and Dagenham saved a man's life when they successfuly carried out CPR after he collapsed in Romford. Picture: Jonathan Kenton

Cyclist taken to hospital after Romford car crash

Police officers attending the scene of a crash on the Romford ring road on Sunday. Picture: MPS Specials

‘I feel like a woman again’: Romford beauticians offer free treatments to cancer patients

Beauticians Rachel Lovel and Bobbie Lovett who are offering treatments to cancer patients. Picture: Melissa Page

Most Read

Can you help police identify two armed robbers who held up Hornchurch bookmakers?

The Metropolitan Police's Flying Squad detectives are searching for two men who carried out an armed robbery on a William Hill bookmaker's in Station Lane, Hornchurch. Picture: Met Police

Woman taken to hospital with ‘potentially life changing injuries’ after Upminster car crash

Emergency services were called to Hall Lane this morning after a car flipped on its roof. Photo: Google Maps

‘He looked at me and took his last breath’: Gym trainers save elderly man’s life in Romford

Michael Cowling and Michael Kayan from Barking and Dagenham saved a man's life when they successfuly carried out CPR after he collapsed in Romford. Picture: Jonathan Kenton

Cyclist taken to hospital after Romford car crash

Police officers attending the scene of a crash on the Romford ring road on Sunday. Picture: MPS Specials

‘I feel like a woman again’: Romford beauticians offer free treatments to cancer patients

Beauticians Rachel Lovel and Bobbie Lovett who are offering treatments to cancer patients. Picture: Melissa Page

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Havering 90 Joggers attend Run Fest Run

Havering 90 Joggers members at ELVIS race (Pic: Mark Dalby)

Wells seek response against Wood after tight loss to Park

H Blogg of Woodford Wells during Gidea Park and Romford CC vs Woodford Wells CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at Gidea Park Sports Ground on 1st June 2019

Parcell delivery for Hornchurch as defender Lee also joins

Arthur Lee of Tonbridge heads clear during AFC Hornchurch vs Tonbridge Angels, Bostik League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 20th October 2018

Harold Wood captain Perrin pleased with win over Colchester

C Perrin of Harold Wood during Harold Wood CC (batting) vs Brentwood CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cup Cricket at Harold Wood Park on 4th May 2019

West Ham Independent Supporters Association try to shake off ‘loony leftie tag’

Jack Hart and Lew Ozarow of WHUISA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists