'Devastated' friends need £36k to help mum with bowel cancer

From left to right: Toni, Danielle and Jennifer. - Credit: Toni Croft

A Hornchurch pair need £36,000 to fund alternative cancer treatment for their friend.

Toni Croft and Danielle Farmer, both 40, created a GoFundMe page in aid of Jennifer Scotcher, 39, from Dagenham, after she was diagnosed with bowel cancer in March this year.

According to Bowel Cancer UK, colorectal cancer is the fourth most common type in the UK, with over 42,00 people diagnosed yearly.

Jennifer, who is mother to 21-year-old Faye Barker and fiancée to Amanda Page, underwent an operation to remove the cancer in June.

Doctors initally thought the operation had been successful, but in late July Jennifer found out the cancer had grown back in her bowel.

Within six weeks, it had spread to the lining of her ovaries.

While dealing with this diagnosis, Jennifer's sister Danielle Scotcher was also diagnosed with the same disease.

Danielle and Toni are doing all they can to alleviate Jennifer’s stresses by aiming to raise £36,000 towards alternative cancer treatments.

So far, over £2,000 has been raised by 80 donors.

Bowel cancer symptoms can include a persistent change in bowel habits and abdominal pain, discomfort or bloating always brought on by eating and constipation, according to the NHS website.

Diagnosing the cancer at an early stage saves lives.

Speaking of her friend’s diagnosis, Toni said: “We were devastated and really upset.

“We want to be able to give her the opportunity of having more time and hope to raise enough funds to cure her.

“But you get to a stage where no amount of money will cure cancer.

“We want to make her life memorable and easier. She is such a positive person and a glass-half-full kind of girl.”

Jennifer said the fundraising has been “emotional and overwhelming” and thanked everyone involved.

She shared: “I feel like I have imposter syndrome and can’t believe people are fundraising for me.

“I’m so lucky to have friends like Toni and Danielle to do all this fundraising to help me live longer.

“They have gone above and beyond and I will never forget what they are doing for me.”

Jennifer said she hopes the alternative treatment works after all her friends have done to help.

Donate at https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-support-our-friend-whilst-fighting-cancer