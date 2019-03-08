Search

Hornchurch Indian restaurant Mother India earns prestigious award win

PUBLISHED: 10:00 17 October 2019

The Mother India team celebrating their award win. Picture: Sterling Media

Archant

A Hornchurch restaurant has scooped a prestigious accolade at a national awards ceremony celebrating the best of Asian cuisine in the UK.

Mother India, in North Street, won the national newcomer of the year at the Asian Restaurant and Takeaway Awards (ARTA).

The awards, held in London, recognise the best of south Asian, Thai and Chinese cuisine in the UK across national and regional categories.

ARTA received more than 2,400 applications from across the country and the winners were selected by a panel of ambassadors and judges.

Syed Forid, the owner of Mother India, said: "We are absolutely delighted to be named as the national newcomer of the year.

"Mother India specialises in serving food prepared in the best Indian tradition from a menu that reflects the great regional diversity of Indian cuisine.

"We thank our customers from Hornchurch without whose loyal support and backing we couldn't have won. They truly inspire us to be the best."

