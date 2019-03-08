Residents remember Second World War D-Day landings at Hornchurch military event

Residents attended a two day military event on June 8 to 9 to remember D-Day. Picture: Andrew Ruff Archant

A D-Day commemoration event in Hornchurch saw "hundreds" of people visit the military exhibition about the Normandy landings during the Second World War.

The re-enactment 10th Essex Regiment Living History Group attended the event in Hornchurch. Picture: Andrew Ruff The re-enactment 10th Essex Regiment Living History Group attended the event in Hornchurch. Picture: Andrew Ruff

From Saturday, June 8 to Sunday June 9, Hornchurch Country Park hosted a two-day military event in Ingrebourne Valley Visitors Centre to commemorate the June 6 D-Day landings in 1944.

Hornchurch historian Richard Smith, said: "The two day event went amazingly well. "Although the weather was changeable on the Saturday, there was a good turnout from the public to view the displays inside and outside the visitors centre.

Author Francis Clamp with her history books at the D-Day memorial event. Picture: Andrew Ruff Author Francis Clamp with her history books at the D-Day memorial event. Picture: Andrew Ruff

"Sunday started with bright sunshine and hundreds of people arriving throughout the day to look at the military displays, including the re-enactment 10th Essex Regiment Living History Group."

Residents attended a two day military event on June 8 to 9 to remember D-Day. Picture: Andrew Ruff Residents attended a two day military event on June 8 to 9 to remember D-Day. Picture: Andrew Ruff

At 11am a short memorial service was held at the RAF Hornchurch roundel in memory of those that gave their lives during wartime.

The RAF Hornchurch and Battle of Britain Roadshow brought a replica fighter aircraft cockpit which was kept busy with children taking their photographs sitting on the cockpit.

A short memorial service was held at the RAF Hornchurch roundel at 11am. Picture: Andrew Ruff A short memorial service was held at the RAF Hornchurch roundel at 11am. Picture: Andrew Ruff

Also in attendance were Royal Navy Cadets of T.S. Hurricane, Elm Park, and the Hornchurch Aerodrome Historical Trust who were promoting their forthcoming museum.