Residents remember Second World War D-Day landings at Hornchurch military event
PUBLISHED: 16:00 12 June 2019
Archant
A D-Day commemoration event in Hornchurch saw "hundreds" of people visit the military exhibition about the Normandy landings during the Second World War.
From Saturday, June 8 to Sunday June 9, Hornchurch Country Park hosted a two-day military event in Ingrebourne Valley Visitors Centre to commemorate the June 6 D-Day landings in 1944.
Hornchurch historian Richard Smith, said: "The two day event went amazingly well. "Although the weather was changeable on the Saturday, there was a good turnout from the public to view the displays inside and outside the visitors centre.
"Sunday started with bright sunshine and hundreds of people arriving throughout the day to look at the military displays, including the re-enactment 10th Essex Regiment Living History Group."
At 11am a short memorial service was held at the RAF Hornchurch roundel in memory of those that gave their lives during wartime.
The RAF Hornchurch and Battle of Britain Roadshow brought a replica fighter aircraft cockpit which was kept busy with children taking their photographs sitting on the cockpit.
Also in attendance were Royal Navy Cadets of T.S. Hurricane, Elm Park, and the Hornchurch Aerodrome Historical Trust who were promoting their forthcoming museum.