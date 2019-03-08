Hornchurch High School wins two Havering teaching awards

Val Masson shows off the hard-earned teaching awards at Hornchurch High School. Picture: Hornchurch High School Hornchurch High School

Hornchurch High School has won two awards at the Havering Teaching Awards 2019 held on June 20 at Drapers' Academy, With schools nominated from all parts of Havering, competition was tough.

The school has been recognised as improving the progress of disadvantaged pupils more than any other school in the borough between 2017 and 2018. Ms. Masson said: "This is a testament to the inclusive nature of Hornchurch High School", she continued "all of our students deserve the best, and we will fight to ensure that there is excellence in the classroom for all our students".

In addition, Hornchurch High received an award in recognition of the fact that the school received an excellent Ofsted report in January. Deputy head, Mr McConnell said; "This is an external validation of the fact that Hornchurch High School is going from stregth to strength in all areas." With a new build in progress and summer GCSE results approaching, it's an exciting time for the school.