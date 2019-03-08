Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Ofsted inspectors praise ‘culture of aspiration’ as Hornchurch High School rated Good

PUBLISHED: 10:07 19 March 2019 | UPDATED: 10:07 19 March 2019

Hornchurch High School has been rated Good by inspectors.

Hornchurch High School has been rated Good by inspectors.

Archant

Hornchurch High School has been rated Good by Ofsted after the secondary school underwent its first inspection with its new name.

Hornchurch High School Headteacher Val Masson with Assistant Headteacher Gary Wimbush.Hornchurch High School Headteacher Val Masson with Assistant Headteacher Gary Wimbush.

Inspectors conducted a two-day unannounced visit of the Broadstone Road school ¬– formerly The Albany ¬– on January 22 and 23 this year.

In their official report, inspectors praised what they described as “a culture of aspiration” at the school that saw teachers encourage pupils to adopt a more positive approach.

They went on: “Leaders have high expectations regarding behaviour, attendance and punctuality.

“Pupils’ behaviour and conduct in lessons and around the school are good.

“Pupils attend regularly and rates of absence and persistent absence are lower than the most recent national figures.”

The school, which changed its name in September to mark “an exciting new chapter in its history,” made national news last year when it implemented a stricter discipline code that required students to remain silent in corridors between lessons.

This was also picked up on by inspectors, who noted: “Pupils’ conduct in lessons and when moving around the school site is good.

“The school is a calm, orderly and purposeful learning environment.

“Pupils are polite and courteous to one another and to adults and behave well at informal times, such as breaks and lunchtimes.”

Headteacher Val Masson said staff across the school were “absolutely thrilled” with the feedback they received.

She told the Recorder: “We really were not expecting it at all – I thought we had another year [before an inspection].

“I got the phone call the night before that Ofsted were coming and there was nothing we could do about it.

“I said to the staff ‘don’t try and do anything special because they will know, just do what we’ve been doing’.

“A lot of the feedback was extraordinary – if you read the report it reads more like an Outstanding.

“One of the most pleasing things to me was that the report highlights how the children’s attitude has changed – about how they now look forward to coming here and learning.

“The one thing inspectors said was that they needed to see more evidence that the changes made here will be embedded over time.”

Assistant headteacher Gary WImbush agrees.

He said: “If you had told us two years ago that Ofsted would come in earlier than we expected and they’d give us a Good we’d have been very happy with that.”

Most Read

Man taken to hospital after being hit over the head with a bottle in Collier Row

A man has been taken to hospital after he was assaulted in Hillrise Road, Collier Row, tonight. Photo: Google Maps

Caravans and motor homes destroyed in Upminster fire

A range of caravans and motor homes were destroyed by a fire in Folkes Lane, Upminster on Saturday, March 16. Photo: Ken Mears

Rainham man jailed for illegal motorbike street race crash that caused woman to have her leg amputated

Billy Boom from Rainham was sentenced to three years for causing serious injury by dangerous driving at Basildon Crown Court on Friday, March 15. Photo: Essex Police

Mugshot mobiles tour capital to trace these people wanted in connection with east London burglaries

These six men out of the 38 wanted people allegedly committed crimes in east London including in Ilford, Woodford Green, Barking and Bexleyheath. Photo: Met Police

Havering Council comments on rumours that Harold Hill shops and flats will be demolished

Broken pay and display machines have led to a downturn in business for shops on Hilldene Avenue

Most Read

Man taken to hospital after being hit over the head with a bottle in Collier Row

A man has been taken to hospital after he was assaulted in Hillrise Road, Collier Row, tonight. Photo: Google Maps

Caravans and motor homes destroyed in Upminster fire

A range of caravans and motor homes were destroyed by a fire in Folkes Lane, Upminster on Saturday, March 16. Photo: Ken Mears

Rainham man jailed for illegal motorbike street race crash that caused woman to have her leg amputated

Billy Boom from Rainham was sentenced to three years for causing serious injury by dangerous driving at Basildon Crown Court on Friday, March 15. Photo: Essex Police

Mugshot mobiles tour capital to trace these people wanted in connection with east London burglaries

These six men out of the 38 wanted people allegedly committed crimes in east London including in Ilford, Woodford Green, Barking and Bexleyheath. Photo: Met Police

Havering Council comments on rumours that Harold Hill shops and flats will be demolished

Broken pay and display machines have led to a downturn in business for shops on Hilldene Avenue

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Daggers stopper Justham hails home improvements in defence

Elliot Justham of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Ofsted inspectors praise ‘culture of aspiration’ as Hornchurch High School rated Good

Hornchurch High School has been rated Good by inspectors.

Police hunting for Romford man with links to Ilford who fled from car crash that left two seriously injured

Essex Police want to speak to this man, Flavio Tortore, 30, about a road traffic collision in which two people were seriously injured in Warley. Photo: Essex Police

Havering Council comments on rumours that Harold Hill shops and flats will be demolished

Broken pay and display machines have led to a downturn in business for shops on Hilldene Avenue

Daggers fan Maulkerson hosting charity disco to raise money ahead of Marathon

Jack Maulkerson at the Brentwood Half Marathon last weekend (Pic: Jack Maulkerson)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists