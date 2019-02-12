Hornchurch High School students swap classroom for soup kitchen on special community action day

Hornchurch High School students helping out at the Roneo Corner Tesco on Thursday. Photo: Hornchurch High School Archant

Students at one Hornchurch secondary school had a day away from their classrooms last week to focus on helping other members of the community.

yEAR 9 STUDENTS Jessica McAneny and Sienna Aldis helped out at a local soup kitchen. Photo: Hornchurch High School yEAR 9 STUDENTS Jessica McAneny and Sienna Aldis helped out at a local soup kitchen. Photo: Hornchurch High School

Hornchurch High School, in Broadstone Road, held its Kids in the Community event on Thursday, February 14.

Students from Years 7 to 10 were taken off their usual timetable for the day, and took part in a range of activities from helping their parents at work, going on trips, taking part in workshops, helping in primary schools and volunteering.

David Norris, assistant headteacher and organiser of the whole event, said: “It is important young people learn the intrinsic value of helping others and making a difference in their local community”.

The school teamed up with Havering Volunteer Centre to place students with projects in the area to help make a difference.

These included working in hostels and local parks along with fundraising at Tesco’s on the day. In all the school are put on more than 18 different trips to make sure pupils had the opportunity to help others.

Year 10 pupil Xjovhana Popev said: “The day at Tesco was really fun after meeting in school a real team ethos set in and we had such a good time working as a team, we achieved so much and helped people too.”

Jessica McAneny and Sienna Aldis – both Year 9 students – helped out at a soup kitchen where they learned the importance of team work and working to deadlines.

Gary Wimbush, another of the school’s assistant headteachers, added: “The whole concept of our students working in the community has been so successful we will definitely do it again next year.

“A big thank you to all concerned”.