Drop Down Day: Hornchurch High School students become community volunteers for a day

PUBLISHED: 13:00 03 April 2019

Hornchurch High School students who took part in a volunteering day were rewarded with a trip to town hall to meet the mayor, councillor Dilip Patel who presented them with certificates. Picture: Havering Council

Hornchurch High School students who took part in a volunteering day were rewarded with a trip to town hall to meet the mayor, councillor Dilip Patel who presented them with certificates. Picture: Havering Council

Archant

Students at a Hornchurch secondary school dropped their timetables to become volunteers for a day.

At Hornchurch High School in Broadstone Road, pupils spent a day focusing on personal, social, health and economic topics.

Havering Volunteer Centre helped organise the day which involved litter picking, packing bags for a local charity at Tesco supermarket and tidying green spaces in Langton Gardens and Raphael’s Park.

Shelley Hart, chief executive of Havering Volunteer Centre, said: “Young people are often getting bad publicity and blamed for anti-social behaviour.

“These students were a real credit and each and every one of them should feel proud of the achievements they made that day.”

Shelly added that one student was particularly upset that after he had picked up litter someone had dropped more.

“He said he will think twice about any rubbish he has and dispose of it properly from now on,” she said.

