Hornchurch friends take on mud run to raise money for Queen's Hospital's children's ward

PUBLISHED: 12:00 05 July 2019

A group of friends took part in The Farm Mud Run to raise money for the children's ward at Queen's Hospital. Picture: Annie Stone

Annie Stone

A group of friends got down in the dirt for a mud run to raise hundreds of pounds for charity.

Max Rackham, Tobi McCarthy, Archie Chalker, Tom Detheridge, James Hannant, Michael Dewdhory and Joe Piper, who are all Year 6 pupils at St Mary's Catholic Primary School, Hornchurch Road, Hornchurch, took part in Basildon's The Farm Mud Run, a 1.5km multi lap obstacle course for children.

The boys challenged themselves to the muddy run to raise money for the children's ward and raised almost £930 for the cause.

They went to Queen's Hospital this week to present the money and received a certificate for their efforts.

Annie Stone, from Hornchurch, the mother of one of the boys, said: "This was all of their idea to do and I'm very proud of them.

"I had to hose Tobi's clothes down, they were drenched!"

