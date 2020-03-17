Search

Advanced search

Hornchurch Construction company raises more than £2,000 for Saint Francis Hospice with football match

PUBLISHED: 13:00 17 March 2020

NC Construction took part in a charity football match to raise funds for Saint Francis Hospice. Picture: Kevin Troughton

NC Construction took part in a charity football match to raise funds for Saint Francis Hospice. Picture: Kevin Troughton

KEVIN TROUGHTON

Hornchurch construction workers organised a competitive football to match to raise funds for Saint Francis Hospice.

NC Construction took part in a charity football match to raise funds for Saint Francis Hospice. Picture: Kevin TroughtonNC Construction took part in a charity football match to raise funds for Saint Francis Hospice. Picture: Kevin Troughton

Luggar Electrical and NC Construction in Northdown Road went head-to-head in a football match at the Hornchurch Football Stadium on Sunday, March 8.

You may also want to watch:

Director at NC Construction Nick Coulson said: “The 5 – 1 score line is a bit deceiving, as it was a very close game until team NC took control half way through the second half, after their opponents, Luggar Electrical had hit the bar and the post twice in the first half.

“The real winners though are St Francis Hospice, as £2,150 was raised, helped by the wonderful raffle prizes donated by friends and local businesses, bringing the total raised by NC Construction since partnering the hospice to over £20,000.

NC Construction took part in a charity football match to raise funds for Saint Francis Hospice. Picture: Kevin TroughtonNC Construction took part in a charity football match to raise funds for Saint Francis Hospice. Picture: Kevin Troughton

“A big thanks to all our involved staff, the players, three officials, mascots, match photographer, Hornchurch FC, match sponsors and the supporters, who gave up their Sunday to help this incredible charity.”

Most Read

Coronavirus: Woman, 72, the second to die at Queen’s Hospital, Romford, after testing positive for Covid-19

A second patient with coronavirus has died at Queen's Hospital in Rom Valley Way, Romford. Picture: Steve Poston

Live: Coronavirus updates from across east London

Queen's Hospital in Romford has been preparing to receive coronavirus patients in designated, isolated pods. Picture: Adriana Elgueta

Coronavirus: Updates on cases in east London

The government expects to ask people over 70 to self-isolate very soon. Picture: PA

Coronavirus: East London GP answers your questions about Covid-19

Dr Simi Adedeji in her practice in Dagenham. Picture: Ken Mears

Romford’s Jubilee Park will soon reopen after five month closure due to ground subsidence

Jubilee Park remains closed due to subsidence-picture taken November 17. Picture: Ciaran Donovan

Most Read

Coronavirus: Woman, 72, the second to die at Queen’s Hospital, Romford, after testing positive for Covid-19

A second patient with coronavirus has died at Queen's Hospital in Rom Valley Way, Romford. Picture: Steve Poston

Live: Coronavirus updates from across east London

Queen's Hospital in Romford has been preparing to receive coronavirus patients in designated, isolated pods. Picture: Adriana Elgueta

Coronavirus: Updates on cases in east London

The government expects to ask people over 70 to self-isolate very soon. Picture: PA

Coronavirus: East London GP answers your questions about Covid-19

Dr Simi Adedeji in her practice in Dagenham. Picture: Ken Mears

Romford’s Jubilee Park will soon reopen after five month closure due to ground subsidence

Jubilee Park remains closed due to subsidence-picture taken November 17. Picture: Ciaran Donovan

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Live: Coronavirus updates from across east London

Queen's Hospital in Romford has been preparing to receive coronavirus patients in designated, isolated pods. Picture: Adriana Elgueta

Isthmian League suspended amid coronavirus outbreak

Romford players huddle during Romford vs AFC Sudbury, BetVictor League North Division Football at Parkside on 4th March 2020

New captain Westley facing a longer wait to lead Essex after MCC clash is cancelled

Essex Alastair Cook and Tom Westley at the end of the Specsavers County Championship, Division One match at The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton.

Romford Iceland dedicates special opening hours for the elderly

Iceland in Farnham Road, Harold Hill. Picture: Liam Coleman

Hornchurch Construction company raises more than £2,000 for Saint Francis Hospice with football match

NC Construction took part in a charity football match to raise funds for Saint Francis Hospice. Picture: Kevin Troughton
Drive 24