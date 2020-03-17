Hornchurch Construction company raises more than £2,000 for Saint Francis Hospice with football match

NC Construction took part in a charity football match to raise funds for Saint Francis Hospice. Picture: Kevin Troughton KEVIN TROUGHTON

Hornchurch construction workers organised a competitive football to match to raise funds for Saint Francis Hospice.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

NC Construction took part in a charity football match to raise funds for Saint Francis Hospice. Picture: Kevin Troughton NC Construction took part in a charity football match to raise funds for Saint Francis Hospice. Picture: Kevin Troughton

Luggar Electrical and NC Construction in Northdown Road went head-to-head in a football match at the Hornchurch Football Stadium on Sunday, March 8.

You may also want to watch:

Director at NC Construction Nick Coulson said: “The 5 – 1 score line is a bit deceiving, as it was a very close game until team NC took control half way through the second half, after their opponents, Luggar Electrical had hit the bar and the post twice in the first half.

“The real winners though are St Francis Hospice, as £2,150 was raised, helped by the wonderful raffle prizes donated by friends and local businesses, bringing the total raised by NC Construction since partnering the hospice to over £20,000.

NC Construction took part in a charity football match to raise funds for Saint Francis Hospice. Picture: Kevin Troughton NC Construction took part in a charity football match to raise funds for Saint Francis Hospice. Picture: Kevin Troughton

“A big thanks to all our involved staff, the players, three officials, mascots, match photographer, Hornchurch FC, match sponsors and the supporters, who gave up their Sunday to help this incredible charity.”