Hornchurch ranked top place in UK for takeaway fish and chips, study finds

A study has revealed Hornchurch as the best place to order fish and chips for takeaway in the UK.

It comes after HouseholdQuotes, a website specialised in providing quotes for household jobs, analysed Just Eat data in 523 towns and cities across the UK to discover the best places for 20 cuisine types.

The town secured top place out of the bunch as the best place to get takeaway fish and chips with an average star rating of 4.48 for the national dish, and 4.09 for its takeaways in general.

This saw Hornchurch's takeaways ranked 207 out of the 523 places within the study.

