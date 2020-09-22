Sales rocket up at Hornchurch firework shop

Sales at a Hornchurch firework shop have trebled compared to last year as the virus puts a pause on public displays.

Lets Party Fireworks, in Suttons Lane, said it has seen a boom in customers splashing cash on illuminations, with sales between May and September up around 200 per cent on the same period in 2019.

Glen Brown, who owns the shop, said a large portion of the increase had come through online purchases.

He felt that people have been changing the ways in which they have fun since lockdown.

“More people are staying at home instead of visiting the usual bars and pubs,” Glen said.

“I think this is the reason people have looked for alternative ways to have a good time at home. We’ve sold a lot of firework selection boxes, sparklers and even products that make log fires glow different colours.

“A lot of public firework displays have already been cancelled in the local area, including some that we were scheduled to do. I think this will encourage more people to enjoy smaller firework displays in their gardens.”

Glen admitted the pandemic has been tough for everyone but said the business has been “pleasantly surprised” at how customers have adapted.

He added: “We’ve taken a lot more orders online and over the phone, with contactless firework deliveries to local addresses being very popular now.

“We were apprehensive towards the start of the pandemic as to the impact it might have on us as a business, but it has presented us with new challenges that we have been able to adapt to so far.”

The business has installed new signs on the shop front as well as introducing measures to stop the spread of the virus, which Glen said they have responded well to.

He said: “Sanitising hands when coming into the shop, wearing a mask and keeping a distance has become the norm and we haven’t actually had to ask anyone to do it.”

“As Bonfire Night approaches (on November 5), our shop will become busier but we’re confident that it will be a safe environment for our customers to come to and get their fireworks.”