Hornchurch filmaker finds success in Los Angeles with George Clooney film

Nadia Jordan from Hornchurch as Poppy Wakefield with Kristen Johnston. Photo: Ashly Covington Archant

George Clooney was at the height of his popularity when a hopeful filmmaker moved from Hornchurch to Los Angeles in 2009.

Now Nadia Jordan stars in her own movie, For the Love of George.

In 2014, Poppy Wakefield’s life is shattered when she discovers her husband Stephen is having an affair.

She finds comfort in a TV segment featuring George Clooney, a man who is everything her husband isn’t.

When Poppy receives a well timed invitation to visit her friend Justin in LA, she decides to give fate a helping hand and becomes determined to cross paths with George.

“George was this handsome, funny, intelligent guy, not to mention an extremely passionate humanitarian,” said Nadia who plays Poppy.

“The media was obsessed with him, women wanted to date him and men wanted to be him.”

Nadia explained that bringing For the Love of George to the sceen was no mean feat.

She said: “I was this unknown British woman taking my script to top Hollywood producers and I was coming up against a lot of closed doors.

“Whilst they loved the concept, they did not want to take a chance on someone with no proven track record.”

Fed up with being rejected, the final straw for Jordan came when a financier asked her to rewrite the film to portray the cheating husband in a more favourable light.

Jordan decided to take control and produce the film herself.

Despite having never made a feature before, she raised the entire film budget on her own and cast herself as the lead, with Rosanna Arquette, Tate Donovan, Rex Lee, Kristen Johnston and Shaun Sipos as co-stars.

“As well as paying tribute to the ever charming Mr Clooney, the story has a female empowerment theme which is both timely and relevant,” said Nadia, who co-wrote the screenplay with Hayley Nolan.

“It’s a story that a lot of women can relate to in some way and with the current gender equality debate in the entertainment industry, it was important to me to not only create strong female roles but also enlist as many talented women as I could behind the camera.”

For the Love of George is now available on Amazon, iTunes and Google Play.