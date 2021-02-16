Hornchurch supporters set up fundraiser to help club's bid for cup glory

Published: 3:56 PM February 16, 2021

Supporters of Hornchurch FC have set up a fundraiser in an attempt to support the club's bid to win the FA Trophy.

The Urchins have already knocked out four teams in higher leagues to reach the quarter-final stage, where they have been drawn away to National League North side Darlington on February 27.

The cup run has come despite the club not playing any Isthmian League Premier fixtures since November, with non-elite sport suspended due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

A group of fans decided they wanted to do something to help the club progress towards the final, which has been held at Wembley in recent years.

After a virtual call to discuss the club's situation, long-time fan Neil Duncanson created a fundraising page to try and generate enough cash for the team to travel almost 250 miles to Darlington the day before the big game and stay overnight to boost the team's preparation.

At least £3,000 has been raised, beating the target of £2,500.

Neil said: "In the current climate, especially as we fans can't attend, we thought it was vital to show the club, the management and the players how much we still care.

"We can't be there to cheer them on in person, so this is the next best thing.

"If it helps them reach the semis and, who knows, even the final at Wembley, what a tonic that would be for everyone connected to the club and the area as a whole.

"The club is a genuinely important part of our community and we need to look after it."

The Upminster resident first went to watch the Urchins as a child in the 1960s and, in non-Covid times, followed the club home and away as much as possible.

He said he is concerned about the impact of Covid on non-league clubs but added: "Hornchurch is a well run club and I'm confident they will be OK, but they need all the help they can get."

A £500 donation is listed on the fundraising page in the name of David Sullivan, with West Ham confirming that its joint-chairman had made a "sizeable" donation to Hornchurch.

Neil said he had spoken to Mr Sullivan, adding: "Everyone has been brilliant, from Hornchurch fans all the way to the chairman of West Ham United, David Sullivan.

"He went to school in Hornchurch so he was pleased to help. It was a marvellous gesture."

To donate, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/lets-get-hornchurch-to-wembley.