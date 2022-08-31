Glen Wooding is due to finish his challenge of running 365 5k runs in a year on September 11 - Credit: Glen Wooding

A Hornchurch father is nearing the end of his mammoth challenge to run five kilometres 365 times during the year – despite catching Covid and having a son in the last 12 months.

Glen Wooding, 37, took on the task in aid of Brain Tumour Research, a charity close to his heart after his father Terry died of a brain tumour in 2003.

Starting on September 12 – his father’s birthday – last year, Glen’s last run will be on September 11, when he will be inviting family and friends to join him.

Glen's father Terry Wooding – pictured here with wife Elizabeth – died from a brain tumour in 2003. - Credit: Brain Tumour Research

After getting Covid just before Christmas, Glen said he had a bit of catching up to do, with multiple double sessions required.

Not only that, but with a new son arriving on April 5, runs increasingly took place while at work and on lunch breaks.

With one last push to get to the £3,500 fundraising target, Glen said he is hopeful the money can support Brain Tumour Research to try and prevent other families experiencing the loss he did.

“If the charity and the research can stop other people going through what we went through, then that would be brilliant for me.”

To donate, visit: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Glen-Wooding365