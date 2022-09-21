Richard Smith's new book is his 15th on RAF airfields since 2000, and his seventh on RAF Hornchurch - Credit: Andrew Ruff

A Rainham writer has returned to the topic of Hornchurch’s RAF heroes with a biographical tribute to those who flew from the local base.

Richard C Smith, 66, has written 15 books on various RAF airfields since 2000, seven of which have been on RAF Hornchurch.

His latest, Hornchurch’s Fallen Few, recounts the lives of the 70 men who flew from the air base and died fighting in the Battle of Britain between July and October 1940.

Richard, Kim Smith and Steve Beale from the Spitfire Society - Credit: Andrew Ruff

Richard said it took around two years to research and write the book, and involved input from an array of other historians and sources.

Packed with photos and details which have not previously been covered, Richard said it really stood out “how young they were": "A lot of them were inexperienced as well.”

A book signing event promoting the new work was held on September 17 and 18 at Ingrebourne Nature Discovery Centre in Hornchurch Country Park, which Richard said went “very well”.

A wreath was laid on the second day, and a minute’s silence to remember those who lost their lives during the battle.

“Over the two days, we were really, really pleased with the event,” said Richard.

A stand by the Spitfire Society and a photographic display in RAF Hornchurch were on-show alongside Richard's book signing - Credit: Andrew Ruff