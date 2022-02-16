Gallery
Hornchurch centre hosts half-term arty fun with clay
- Credit: Sandra Rowse
Arty children had fun getting messy with clay this half term.
Twenty-five children attended the sold-out At The Zoo Clay Crafting session at Fairkytes Arts Centre on February 15 led by arts and crafts teacher Lindsay Matthews.
The youngsters, aged between five and 10, recreated their favourite animals using air-dry clay and learned a variety of techniques with different tools.
Lindsay told the Recorder: "It went really well. The kids enjoyed it - they always love doing the clay because they can be really creative with it.
"It's nice and messy as well, so they don't do it at home."
She said once the clay was dry - in about three days - the children could paint their creations at home.
Pottery classes for both adults and children are starting up once again after the pandemic at the centre next week.
Most Read
- 1 Inquest opens for Romford man who was found dead at home
- 2 Plans to convert 80-year-old Hornchurch snooker hall into apartments - but club wants to stay
- 3 Latest Covid patient numbers in east London hospitals
- 4 Homes under the Planner: Applications lodged, approved or refused in Havering
- 5 Residents disturbed by supermarket's late night deliveries, woman claims
- 6 Waffle company's fascia plan throws light on possibility of new Collier Row opening
- 7 Cocker Spaniel 'vanished' from Romford family's garden
- 8 'We lost everything': Rainham family calls for help after house fire
- 9 Seven charged following Brentwood and south Essex drug raids
- 10 Rainham residents demand replacement of 'sodden' walls
For more information, call Fairkytes Arts Centre on 01708 456308.