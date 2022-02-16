News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News

Gallery

Hornchurch centre hosts half-term arty fun with clay

Author Picture Icon

Franki Berry

Published: 1:55 PM February 16, 2022
Max Maloney

Max Maloney, 7, at the session - Credit: Sandra Rowse

Arty children had fun getting messy with clay this half term. 

Twenty-five children attended the sold-out At The Zoo Clay Crafting session at Fairkytes Arts Centre on February 15 led by arts and crafts teacher Lindsay Matthews. 

The youngsters, aged between five and 10, recreated their favourite animals using air-dry clay and learned a variety of techniques with different tools.

SCARLETT WAPPLER 6

Scarlett Wappler, 6, making her clay piece - Credit: Sandra Rowse

Lindsay told the Recorder: "It went really well. The kids enjoyed it - they always love doing the clay because they can be really creative with it. 

"It's nice and messy as well, so they don't do it at home."

She said once the clay was dry - in about three days - the children could paint their creations at home. 

At The Zoo Clay Crafting session at Fairkytes Arts Centre

All the young model makers with their bunnies, tigers, pigs, zeberas, unicorns and super heroes - Credit: Sandra Rowse

Pottery classes for both adults and children are starting up once again after the pandemic at the centre next week. 

For more information, call Fairkytes Arts Centre on 01708 456308.

Cousins Margot Robertson, 6 and Gabriela Dos Santer, 7

Cousins Margot Robertson, 6 and Gabriela Dos Santer, 7 - Credit: Sandra Rowse

Rose Wall, 8

Rose Wall, 8 - Credit: Sandra Rowse

Joshua Flower, 7

Joshua Flower, 7 - Credit: Sandra Rowse

JASPER DELVIN 8

Jasper Delvin, 8 - Credit: Sandra Rowse

AMY MCLEOD 8

Amy McLeod, 8 - Credit: Sandra Rowse

SCARLETT & MAX MALONEY 7

Scarlett Maloney and Max Maloney, both 7 - Credit: Sandra Rowse

SCARLETT MALONEY 7

Scarlett Maloney, 7 - Credit: Sandra Rowse

BETSEY RAYMOND 7

Betsey Raymond, 7, using the clay skills she's learned - Credit: Sandra Rowse

LUCY & AVA WHITE 7

Lucy and Ava White, 7 - Credit: Sandra Rowse

JONATHAN VARANASKAR 8

Jonathan Varanaskar, 8 - Credit: Sandra Rowse

ALARIC MAMB 10

Alaric Mamb, 10 - Credit: Sandra Rowse


