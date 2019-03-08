Search

Hornchurch history groups host military event to mark 75th anniversary of Second World War D-Day landings

PUBLISHED: 15:42 04 June 2019 | UPDATED: 16:17 04 June 2019

A re-enactor of the 10th Essex Regiment Living History Group. They will be appearing at a commemoration event at the Ingrebourne Valley Visiotrs Centre in Hornchurch. Picture: 10th Essex Regiment Living History Group

Archant

Hornchurch history groups are hosting a special two-day exhibition to mark 75 years since Allied troops invaded Normandy in the world's leargest seaborne invasion.

Artist Barry Weekley in a spitfire. Picture: Barry WeekleyArtist Barry Weekley in a spitfire. Picture: Barry Weekley

Re-enactors of the 10th Essex Regiment of the Living History Group, Hornchurch historians Richard Smith and Kim Smith, and acclaimed aviation artist Barry Weekley will be hosting various exhibits at a military event to commemorate the June 6 D-Day landings in 1944.

Richard Smith told the Recorder: "It is extremely important we remember both British and our Allied friends that paid the ultimate sacrifice 75 years ago to free the mainland of Europe from the Nazi occupation and cruelty that they had suffered for five years.

Residents are invited to visit an exhibition in commemoration of the 75th anniversary of the D-Day invasion during the Second World War. Picture: Imperial War MuseumsResidents are invited to visit an exhibition in commemoration of the 75th anniversary of the D-Day invasion during the Second World War. Picture: Imperial War Museums

"Today's world would have been a far different place, if the invasion had not been successfully carried out."

Visitors can enjoy various stalls, 1940s music and craft stands for the younger residents.

The Hornchurch Aerodrome Historical Trust, The Royal British Legion, author Frances Clamp and the Thames Chase Archaeology Group will also be attending the event.

"Prior to the invasion, the roads and streets around Romford, Hornchurch and many parts of Essex and especially the south-coast of England were filled with military vehicles, parked up ready for the invasion," said Richard.

"The event hosted by the visitors centre will give our local community a chance to commemorate and learn more about those momentous events, which eventually led to the end of the Second World and the important role played by those older generations."

The exhibition takes place at the Ingrebourne Valley Visitors Centre in Hornchurch country park from Saturday June 8 to Sunday June 9 from 10am to 4pm.

