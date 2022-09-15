Glen Wooding was joined by family and friends on his final run - Credit: Sandra Elsom

A Hornchurch dad has completed his 365th 5k run in 365 days, with the last leg accompanied by family and friends.

Taking on the challenge to raise money for Brain Tumour Research in memory of his dad who died from the cancer in 2003, 37-year-old Glen Wooding said it felt “strange” knowing his challenge has come to an end.

Setting off for his final run on Sunday, September 11, he said with about 200 metres to go, his wife and eldest son were among a group of friends and family who finished alongside him.

Not only did Glen achieve his aim to run every day for a year, he also successfully smashed his fundraising target, with more than £5,700 donated for the charity.

“It’s strange not running every day. I almost feel like I need to keep up with something," he said.

On the money raised, Glen added: “It’s great. As I said before...if that money could stop another son having to go through what I went through with my dad, that makes it all worth it.”

To donate, visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Glen-Wooding365