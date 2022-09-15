News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News

Hornchurch dad says it is ‘strange’ to stop running after completing challenge of 5k runs 365 times in a year

Author Picture Icon

Ben Lynch

Published: 8:00 AM September 15, 2022
Glen Wooding took on the challenge to raise money for the charity Brain Tumour Research

Glen Wooding was joined by family and friends on his final run - Credit: Sandra Elsom

A Hornchurch dad has completed his 365th 5k run in 365 days, with the last leg accompanied by family and friends. 

Taking on the challenge to raise money for Brain Tumour Research in memory of his dad who died from the cancer in 2003, 37-year-old Glen Wooding said it felt “strange” knowing his challenge has come to an end. 

Setting off for his final run on Sunday, September 11, he said with about 200 metres to go, his wife and eldest son were among a group of friends and family who finished alongside him.

Glen said his wife and eldest son were among those who finished the challenge with him

Glen said his wife and eldest son were among those who finished the challenge with him - Credit: Sandra Elsom

Not only did Glen achieve his aim to run every day for a year, he also successfully smashed his fundraising target, with more than £5,700 donated for the charity. 

“It’s strange not running every day. I almost feel like I need to keep up with something," he said.

On the money raised, Glen added: “It’s great. As I said before...if that money could stop another son having to go through what I went through with my dad, that makes it all worth it.” 

To donate, visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Glen-Wooding365  

Hornchurch News
Havering News
East London News

Don't Miss

Romford Market is opening in two phases with food stalls opening up on Wednesday June 3 and the rema

Romford event to go ahead with scaled-back schedule

Ben Lynch

Author Picture Icon
The two potential developments could result in more than 1,700 new homes on Rom Valley Way

Housing News

Two potential developments which could change this Romford road

Ben Lynch

Author Picture Icon
The Queen visited Queen's Theatre in 2003 with the Duke of Edinburgh

The Queen

Queen Elizabeth II: A look back at Her Majesty’s maiden tour of Havering

Ben Lynch

Author Picture Icon
Automated shutters are among the improvements being made by Britannia Parking

‘Very positive step forward’: Improvements begin on Romford car park

Ben Lynch

Author Picture Icon