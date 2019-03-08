Hornchurch Cycle Club takes on Everest Challenge for Saint Francis Hospice

Hornchurch Cycle Club raised more than £1,000 for Saint Francis Hospice by completing an Everest Challenge. Picture: Rob Godwin Archant

A group of Hornchurch cyclists pedaled the equivalent height of Mount Everest to raise funds for Saint Francis Hospice.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Hornchurch Cycle Club completed its first Everest Challenge. Picture: Rob Godwin Hornchurch Cycle Club completed its first Everest Challenge. Picture: Rob Godwin

The Hornchurch Cycle Club challenged its members to take on a double Everest Challenge of a non-stop relay event over 48 hours.

The first rider left the start-line at 6pm on Friday, June 21 in Warley Road, Brentwood.

Jon Williams, chairman of the club, said: "On the 22nd hour, [the cyclists] passed the single Everest elevation of 29,029 feet.

You may also want to watch:

"As darkness closed in and the night drew still, the cyclists carried on in their endeavour, quietly chipping away at the next 'Everest'.

"At 2pm Sunday, on the 44th hour, they surpassed the original target of climbing the height of two Mount Everest's, a whopping 58,058 feet.

"This is twice the height a typical airliner flies at."

The club cycled a total of 843 miles and raised more than £1,000 for its charity, Saint Francis Hospice.

To join the cyclists contact memberships@hornchurchcc.com.