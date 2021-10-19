Coffee shop apologises for 'mis-post' offering kitten as Christmas prize

Published: 7:47 PM October 19, 2021

Hornchurch coffee shop Casa Mia posted an apology for what it called a "mis post" offering a kitten as a competition prize - Credit: Google

A Hornchurch coffee shop has apologised after it offered a kitten as part of a competition prize.

Casa Mia in Hornchurch Road had posted on social media about a Christmas giveaway which it said people could enter for the chance to win the feline, as well as an afternoon tea for two and a free coffee daily for two weeks.

The venue has since apologised on Facebook to its customers and deleted the original post.

It said: "Dear all customers, due to a recent incident regarding a post, we would like to clarify the situation.

"There was a misunderstanding with our marketing team and the mis-post has been taken down.

"There is no intention of Casa Mia to rehome any kittens as part of its family-run business.

"Please accept apologies for this mis-post and any offence caused to any customers."