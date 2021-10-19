News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News

Coffee shop apologises for 'mis-post' offering kitten as Christmas prize

Author Picture Icon

Michael Cox

Published: 7:47 PM October 19, 2021   
Hornchurch coffee shop Casa Mia

Hornchurch coffee shop Casa Mia posted an apology for what it called a "mis post" offering a kitten as a competition prize - Credit: Google

A Hornchurch coffee shop has apologised after it offered a kitten as part of a competition prize.

Casa Mia in Hornchurch Road had posted on social media about a Christmas giveaway which it said people could enter for the chance to win the feline, as well as an afternoon tea for two and a free coffee daily for two weeks.

The venue has since apologised on Facebook to its customers and deleted the original post.

It said: "Dear all customers, due to a recent incident regarding a post, we would like to clarify the situation.

"There was a misunderstanding with our marketing team and the mis-post has been taken down.

You may also want to watch:

"There is no intention of Casa Mia to rehome any kittens as part of its family-run business.

"Please accept apologies for this mis-post and any offence caused to any customers."

Most Read

  1. 1 Plane crash in Upminster sees man taken to hospital as a priority
  2. 2 Man charged with multiple child exploitation offences to stand trial
  3. 3 Man 'wraps metal chain around woman's neck' in Hornchurch park attack
  1. 4 Revealed: The most popular baby names in your area in 2020
  2. 5 BHRUT 'determined to learn' after inquest finds failures in pensioner's care before her death
  3. 6 Future of bus route hangs in the balance as consultation ends
  4. 7 Free holiday swimming sessions return for Havering schoolchildren
  5. 8 West Ham legend Sir Trevor Brooking supports charity golf day
  6. 9 Coffee shop apologises for 'mis-post' offering kitten as Christmas prize
  7. 10 Road and rail: Disruptions to watch out for in Havering next week
Food and Drink
Hornchurch News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

New training ground

West Ham United

West Ham free to build new training facility as council approves plans

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
Jesy Nelson arrives at Global's studios in Leicester Square, London, to support Global's Make Some N

Romford celebrity scandals: Stars who hit headlines for the wrong reasons

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
Jesy Nelson arrives at Global's studios in Leicester Square, London, to support Global's Make Some N

Romford's Jesy Nelson denies 'blackfishing' accusations

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
Planning applications roundup

Planning and Development

What development plans were recently submitted, approved or rejected?

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon