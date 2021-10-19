Coffee shop apologises for 'mis-post' offering kitten as Christmas prize
- Credit: Google
A Hornchurch coffee shop has apologised after it offered a kitten as part of a competition prize.
Casa Mia in Hornchurch Road had posted on social media about a Christmas giveaway which it said people could enter for the chance to win the feline, as well as an afternoon tea for two and a free coffee daily for two weeks.
The venue has since apologised on Facebook to its customers and deleted the original post.
It said: "Dear all customers, due to a recent incident regarding a post, we would like to clarify the situation.
"There was a misunderstanding with our marketing team and the mis-post has been taken down.
You may also want to watch:
"There is no intention of Casa Mia to rehome any kittens as part of its family-run business.
"Please accept apologies for this mis-post and any offence caused to any customers."
Most Read
- 1 Plane crash in Upminster sees man taken to hospital as a priority
- 2 Man charged with multiple child exploitation offences to stand trial
- 3 Man 'wraps metal chain around woman's neck' in Hornchurch park attack
- 4 Revealed: The most popular baby names in your area in 2020
- 5 BHRUT 'determined to learn' after inquest finds failures in pensioner's care before her death
- 6 Future of bus route hangs in the balance as consultation ends
- 7 Free holiday swimming sessions return for Havering schoolchildren
- 8 West Ham legend Sir Trevor Brooking supports charity golf day
- 9 Coffee shop apologises for 'mis-post' offering kitten as Christmas prize
- 10 Road and rail: Disruptions to watch out for in Havering next week